Dick Clerkin: People in Tyrone are begrudgingly supporting Mickey Harte's team

Former Monaghan midfielder Dick Clerkin says that Tyrone fans are 'begrudgingly' getting behind Mickey Harte's men as they prepare to take on Dublin in Sunday's All-Ireland final.

Former Monaghan midfielder Dick Clerkin says that Tyrone fans are 'begrudgingly' getting behind Mickey Harte's men as they prepare to take on Dublin in Sunday's All-Ireland final.

The legendary manager has been a polarising figure in his home county in recent years, with many supporters wanting to see Tyrone play a more attacking style, particularly after last season's heavy defeat to Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Harte has won three All-Ireland titles as the Tyrone manager and led the county to their first final appearance since 2008 this season, but speaking on The Throw-In, Independent.ie's GAA podcast, Clerkin says that supporters still aren't fully behind the team like they were a decade ago.

"There's no real clamour for tickets because nobody wants to see Dublin win and Tyrone haven't endeared themselves to many from the outside over the last few years," Clerkin said.

"If you talk to people from Tyrone, the reality in Tyrone is that people are begrudgingly supporting Mickey Harte's Tyrone. It has taken an awful long time for the flags and bunting to come out, I've been driving through the county the last two or three weeks.

"They are behind their county but not anywhere near how it was back in the noughties."

One of the big talking points heading into this weekend is how Tyrone will set up given the outcome in the 2017 semi-final. Clerkin expects Harte to go with a more attacking style but thinks that too many things have to go right for Tyrone to prevail.

"It is a bit like Groundhog Day talking up Tyrone," Clerkin says.

"Mickey Harte will have learned a lot from last year. For a man of his smarts, I just cannot see him turning up with the same again and expecting a different outcome. There were signs in the Monaghan game that they wll turn out a more offensive strategy and I think they are going to need more. Something is going to have to happen to bring Dublin back, a good Tyrone performance is not going to be good enough to win.

"A lot of things have to happen for Tyrone to upset the odds - the problem is that I think they all have to happen."

Online Editors