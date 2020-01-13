Dick Clerkin: 'Dessie Farrell must get balance right between Dublin's young and old to avoid a nasty fall'

In 2009, Belgium were 66th in the FIFA world rankings. Ireland were 35th. Today, Belgium are the top-ranked team in world soccer - a staggering rise over the course of a decade. Ireland are currently ranked 34th, reflecting the paralysed state of Irish football during this same time.

In contrast, everything has changed in Belgian football.

I had the privilege to listen to Van der Haegen tell Belgium's fascinating story at the GAA Games Development Conference held in Croke Park over the weekend past.

Van der Haegen outlined how a complete change in the coaching philosophy of Belgium's underage talent has delivered results that even they couldn't have predicted for such a modest footballing country.

A 'player first' coaching ethos was implemented, in which the long-term development of players was prioritised over the traditional short-term focus on team results.

It focuses on developing players as people as much as footballers. Instilling a player-centred culture that once engrained across all levels, has remarkable long-standing effects.

Listening to Gavin and now Farrell speak about the journey Dublin football has travelled over a similar timeframe to Belgium, the comparisons are everywhere.

Player ownership, continuous improvement, culture, process. These are buzzwords that are easy to roll from the tongue, but they form the backbone of the challenge Farrell has in terms of maintaining Dublin's position at the top. A challenge of maintaining what has gone before him, but doing it in his own way.

It's about achieving the same results, but in a manner he is comfortable with. It's a sizeable challenge, albeit of the first-world variety. To do this he has the following key issues to navigate in 2020:

The Young

Gavin seemed to have a gift when it came to the timing and handling of his young talent.

You rarely, if ever, got the sense anyone was introduced into the Dublin side prematurely. Nobody ever looked out of their depth.

Brian Howard, Brian Fenton, Con O'Callaghan, John Small and a number of others hit the ground running, indicating an ability on Gavin's behalf to spot talent and how to seamlessly introduce it at the right time. All the while without weakening the collective. Farrell will have to do the same.

Players like Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Sean Bugler, Ciaran Archer and Darren Gavin will be foaming at the mouth to break into the Dublin first 15. Players who would already be mainstays in other counties.

With the older generation moving on at a quickening rate, these players will have to step up. The timing will be crucial, as always.

The Old

Bernard Brogan and Eoghan O'Gara exited stage left in the close season, leaving few survivors from the turn of the last decade.

Gavin was particularly ruthless when it came to handling his elder statesmen. Previous achievements counted for little.

However, there was such a lack of ego in the Dublin dressing room under Gavin that the 30-somethings in the panel were happy to stay on, putting in the hard yards for minimal game time.

The likes of Philly McMahon, Paddy Andrews, Cian O'Sullivan and Michael Darragh Macauley will frequently have to make do with life in the stands in 2020.

Yet Farrell will still need to call on them at key times, so maintaining their hunger and sharpness is vital.

The Opposition

Albeit outside Farrell's control, the championship class of 2020 could prove to be one of the most competitive in years.

During his tenure, Gavin benefited from a feeble Leinster challenge that never came close to laying a glove on any of his sides, leaving them fresh for the All-Ireland stages.

Jack O'Connor will improve Kildare, while Andy McEntee is continuing to make progress with a resurgent Meath. You can expect a bit more blood to be drawn from Dublin in Leinster this year.

Elsewhere, Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan and now Armagh will pack a punch from Ulster.

Mayo, Galway and Roscommon are operating at similarly high levels in Connacht.

In Munster, Cork are on an upward trend on many fronts, but it is their neighbours Kerry who are primed to build on last year and pose the greatest threat to Farrell's Dublin.

A rising tide lifts all boats, and it is encouraging to see so many counties refusing to wilt in Dublin's shadow. Farrell will arguably face a tougher spread of opposition than Gavin ever did.

This year will see the UEFA Championships visit Irish soil in the middle of June, at a time Dublin will be gearing up for their All-Ireland defence.

Belgium are the front-runners for this tournament, and are now due a major title. Shared values and culture sees both teams on top of their respective sports.

The only problem for Farrell is, when you're on top for so long, the fall almost becomes inevitable.

He will be hoping it won't be in his maiden year at least.

