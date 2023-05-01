Dick Clerkin: Armagh have no business dismissing provincial championships, but Derry are serious contenders

Derry's Brendan Rogers breaks past Monaghan's Ryan Wylie during their Ulster SFC semi-final at O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Dick Clerkin

Three sombrely spoken words – ‘They were good’ – summarised most of my post-match conversations trudging out of Omagh on Saturday evening.