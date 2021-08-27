Diarmuid O’Connor recovers to start for Kerry in All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash with Tyrone

Kerry manager Peter Keane has kept faith with the same team that demolished Cork in the Munster final for Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash with Tyrone.

Save for a period early in the game, Kerry could hardly have been more dominant in the game with the Rebels and Keane has opted against making any changes to the side. Notably, Diarmuid O’Connor retains his place despite being forced off early in that win over the Leesiders.

Captain Paul Murphy leads the side while the Clifford brothers, Paudie and David, are selected either side of full forward Paul Geaney.

However, there are changes on the bench for the Kingdom with Tony Brosnan dropping out after reports that he had picked up an injury but Dara Moynihan returns to boost Keane’s options.

Keane also holds the likes of Tommy Walsh, Adrian and Killian Spillane and Tadhg Crowley in reserve for a Kerry side who are as short as 2/11 to advance to an All-Ireland final showdown on Saturday September 11.

Kerry and Tyrone clash after a 13 day delay due to a Covid outbreak in the Tyrone squad with the Kingdom looking to extend their seven match unbeaten run across league and championship this year.

Tyrone are not expected to release their team until shortly before throw-in. Reports suggest that up to 17 Tyrone players either tested positive for Covid or were forced to self isolate. Red Hand joint manager Feargal Logan confirmed that one of his players had been hospitalised with the illness.

Kerry (SF v Tyrone): S Ryan; B O Beaglaoich, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; M Breen, P Murphy, G White; D Moran, J Barry; D O’Connor, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; D Clifford, P Geaney, P Clifford.

Subs: K Fitzgibbon, A Spillane, T Morley, G Crowley, K Spillane, T Walsh, M Burns, G O’Sullivan, J Sherwood, P Kilkenny, D Moynihan.