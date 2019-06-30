Diarmuid Connolly's USA switch off the table over visa issue

DIARMUID Connolly’s summer in America appears to have ended before it began.

Connolly was scheduled to fly to Boston last Thursday morning but couldn't travel due a technicality with his visa.

It is understood the issue pertains to Connolly’s ESTA.

ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) is an automated system that determines the eligibility of visitors to travel to the United States for up to 90 days under the Visa Waiver Program.

Attempts were being made to resolve the matter over the weekend as Connolly had to be in Boston before the July 1 deadline or he would be ineligible to line out for Donegal Boston in their forthcoming senior championship campaign.

The club have now confirmed that Connolly won't make it over in time and he now faces a month without football.

Normally, a player receiving an overseas sanction is ineligible to play for his home club for 30 days after the date the sanction has been authorised in Croke Park.

Although there may, in certain circumstances, be provision to cancel the sanction.

Confirmation of the authorisation of the transfer – and that of fellow ex-Dublin senior, Shane Carthy – appeared on the GAA’s official website on Thursday morning.

The pair won a Boston Championship last summer with the Donegal club and were set to line out this year alongside former Roscommon captain, Ciarán Murtagh, Laois forward Gary Walsh, Westmeath’s Ray Connellan and Mark Bradley of Tyrone.

