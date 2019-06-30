Diarmuid Connolly's USA switch in jeopardy over visa issue

Connolly was scheduled to fly to Boston last Thursday morning but was turned back at Dublin airport due a technicality with his visa.

It is understood the issue pertains to Connolly’s ESTA.

Read more: Seven appearances and four points in three years - has Diarmuid Connolly's Dublin career finally come to an end?

ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) is an automated system that determines the eligibility of visitors to travel to the United States for up to 90 days under the Visa Waiver Program.

Attempts were being made to resolve the matter over the weekend although Connolly must be in Boston within the next 48 hours or he will be ineligible to line out for the Donegal club in their forthcoming senior Championship campaign.

In that situation, Connolly could then face a month without football.

Normally, a player receiving an overseas sanction is ineligible to play for his home club for 30 days after the date the sanction has been authorised in Croke Park.

GAA Newsletter

Although there may, in certain circumstances, be provision to cancel the sanction.

Confirmation of the authorisation of the transfer – and that of fellow ex-Dublin senior, Shane Carthy – appeared on the GAA’s official website on Thursday morning.

The pair won a Boston Championship last summer with the Donegal club and were set to line out this year alongside former Roscommon captain, Ciarán Murtagh, Laois forward Gary Walsh, Westmeath’s Ray Connellan and Mark Bradley of Tyrone.

Online Editors