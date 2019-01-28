Sport Gaelic Football

Monday 28 January 2019

Diarmuid Connolly's Dublin future in doubt as Jim Gavin says return is player's choice

27 August 2017; Dublin manager Jim Gavin in conversation with Diarmuid Connolly during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Diarmuid Connolly’s exile from the Dublin football team looks set to continue for a second year.

In the wake of their defeat to Monaghan in Clones yesterday, manager Jim Gavin reiterated his view about players volunteering their time to take part in inter-county football.

"Those choices that they make are purely their choices and if players want to come back we’ll be delighted to have them," he said, without directly referencing Connolly.

When pressed on whether he was implying Connolly didn’t want to play, Gavin replied: "No, that’s not what I said."

Online Editors

