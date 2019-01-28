Diarmuid Connolly's Dublin future in doubt as Jim Gavin says return is player's choice

Diarmuid Connolly’s exile from the Dublin football team looks set to continue for a second year.

Diarmuid Connolly’s exile from the Dublin football team looks set to continue for a second year.

In the wake of their defeat to Monaghan in Clones yesterday, manager Jim Gavin reiterated his view about players volunteering their time to take part in inter-county football.

"Those choices that they make are purely their choices and if players want to come back we’ll be delighted to have them," he said, without directly referencing Connolly.

When pressed on whether he was implying Connolly didn’t want to play, Gavin replied: "No, that’s not what I said."

Online Editors