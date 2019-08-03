Diarmuid Connolly's exile from the Dublin matchday panel appears to be over with the St Vincent's man named in Jim Gavin's squad to play Tyrone in Omagh this Sunday.

Diarmuid Connolly's exile from the Dublin matchday panel appears to be over with the St Vincent's man named in Jim Gavin's squad to play Tyrone in Omagh this Sunday.

Diarmuid Connolly's Dublin exile over as he is named on bench for Tyrone clash in Omagh

A picture of the team sheet from Sunday's match programme began to circulate online late on Friday night showing Connolly named on the bench with the number 20 shirt allocated to him. Brenard Brogan is also named in the substitutes.

Some lad below named at 20.

Diarmuid?

Connolly?

Genius? pic.twitter.com/ClgmS9uEhW — Roy Curtis (@RoyCurtis68) August 2, 2019

It's a much changed Dublin team with Rory O'Carroll also returning for his first start since his return from New Zealand. Davy Byrne is named at full-back with Eoin Murchan and Robert McDaid come into the half-back line.

Eric Lowndes named at right half-forward with Cormac Costello at centre-forward and old-stagers Kevin McManamon and Eoghan O’Gara are included up front.

If Connolly gets a run, it'll be his first game since the Allianz League victory over Mayo in 2018. His last Championship appearance came in the 2017 All-Ireland final when his appearance off the becnh was pivotal in helping Dublin secure the third of their four-in-a-row.

Connolly spent last summer playing for Donegal Boston in the United States. He had been due to do the same this year but an issue with Connolly’s visa saw the player prevented from travelling due to a "small problem" with his ESTA visa.

Mickey Harte has also rung the changes with all 15 of his starting team for the win over Cork rested.

Dublin Team: Stephen Cluxton; Rory O’Carroll, Davy Byrne, Philly McMahon; Eoin Murchan, Jonny Cooper, Robert McDaid; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Eric Lowndes, Cormac Costello, Brian Howard; Kevin McManamon, Eoghan O’Gara, Con O’Callaghan.

GAA Newsletter

Tyrone Team: Benny Gallen; Ciarán McLaughlin, Pádraig Hampsey, Liam Rafferty; Tiarnan McCann, Aidan McCrory, Michael Cassidy; Ben McDonnell, Declan McClure; Richard Donnelly, Kyle Coney, Conan Grugan; David Mulgrew, Connor McAliskey, Conall McCann.

Online Editors