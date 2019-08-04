Diarmuid Connolly starts for Dublin as Jim Gavin rings changes for Super 8s finale

Diarmuid Connolly will make his first championship appearance since 2017 after being named to start for Dublin against Tyrone.

Diarmuid Connolly will make his first championship appearance since 2017 after being named to start for Dublin against Tyrone.

Healy Park in Omagh will be the venue for Connolly's championship return, with the forward having sat out the entire 2018 campaign - and the 2019 campaign to date - before re-joining the Dublin squad last month.

Connolly was initially listed among the substitutes in the match-day programme, but he will now start the game ahead of Brian Howard at wing forward.

The two-time All Star and five-time All-Ireland champion hasn't featured for Dublin since a brief cameo in the league in February 2018. His last championship appearance came in the 2017 All-Ireland final against Mayo.

Jim Gavin has made a number of changes to face Tyrone, with Stephen Cluxton and Brian Fenton set to be rested for a game which will decide the All-Ireland semi-final line-up.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors