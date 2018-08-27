Diarmuid Connolly shoots the lights out to inspire Donegal Boston to title

Five-time All-Ireland winner Diarmuid Connolly scored 0-12 to lead Donegal Boston to victory in the Boston Senior Championship final in Canton on Sunday.

The 31-year-old contributed to all but five of his side's points as they ran out 0-17 to 1-12 winners over Wolfe Tones.

Donegal Boston had suffered Championship defeats to Shannon Blues and Wolfe Tones before Connolly's arrival but the two-time All Star helped turned their fortunes around.

Connolly only played once for the Dubs since he returned from a 12-week suspension for pushing a linesman to play an important role as a substitute in last year’s All-Ireland final against Mayo.

He came on as a substitute again against Mayo in Dublin’s February victory in the National Football League.

Connolly is permitted to return to Championship action for St Vincent’s when club hurling and football resumes in September should he return from America.

Speaking on Off The Ball AM this morning, former Dublin goalkeeper John O'Leary said any debate on Connolly's absence from Dublin's drive for four-in-a-row will depend on the result of this weekend's All-Ireland final meeting with Tyrone.

"If the result goes against us, we might say Diarmuid Connolly should have been there and why wasn't he there and people can go down that avenue," he said

"We talk about how good the squad is and then we refer to Diarmuid Connolly. I think the result will dictate that debate.

"We've got back to the All-Ireland final again without him. It's sad that he's not around for Dublin because he has been a great footballer for the past number of years but the team is bigger than one individual ."

