Diarmuid Connolly set to join Donegal Boston this week - report

The Inishowen Independent are reporting that following talks with a number of clubs in the States over the past number of weeks, Connolly has decided to join the Massachusetts club.

Connolly has only played once for the Dubs since he returned from a suspension to play an important role as substitute in last year’s All-Ireland final against Mayo. He came on as a substitute again against Mayo in Dublin’s February victory in the National Football League but has been absent from the Dublin set-up since.

A ruling by the GAA means that if St Vincent’s allow the cross-Atlantic transfer, Connolly would be prohibited from lining out for Dublin for the remainder of the Championship. He would be permitted to return to Championship action for St.Vincent’s when club hurling and football resumes in September.