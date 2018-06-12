Diarmuid Connolly set to join Donegal Boston this week - report
Local media in Donegal are reporting that five-time All-Ireland winner Diarmuid Connolly is set to transfer to Donegal Boston for the summer.
The Inishowen Independent are reporting that following talks with a number of clubs in the States over the past number of weeks, Connolly has decided to join the Massachusetts club.
Connolly has only played once for the Dubs since he returned from a suspension to play an important role as substitute in last year’s All-Ireland final against Mayo. He came on as a substitute again against Mayo in Dublin’s February victory in the National Football League but has been absent from the Dublin set-up since.
A ruling by the GAA means that if St Vincent’s allow the cross-Atlantic transfer, Connolly would be prohibited from lining out for Dublin for the remainder of the Championship. He would be permitted to return to Championship action for St.Vincent’s when club hurling and football resumes in September.
Connolly is also set to be joined by Carlow's Brendan Murphy, Corofin's Liam Silke and Eoin McHugh of Donegal at his new club this week.
Donegal Boston have suffered Championship defeats to Shannon Blues and Wolfe Tones already but their chances of making the semi-finals wil be bolstered by the arrival of one of the most talented footballers in the game.
Inishowen man Padraic McLaughlin is the Donegal Boston manager.
And our back page. Fabulous weekend for Donegal teams who won semi finals in three codes. Oh, and we’ve a wee story about Diarmuid Connolly joining Donegal. @DonegalBoston that is. pic.twitter.com/hNAQ2ZRf4A— InishowenIndependent (@InishowenIndo) June 11, 2018
