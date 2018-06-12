Sport Gaelic Football

Tuesday 12 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Diarmuid Connolly set to join Donegal Boston this week - report

Diarmuid Connolly
Diarmuid Connolly
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Local media in Donegal are reporting that five-time All-Ireland winner Diarmuid Connolly is set to transfer to Donegal Boston for the summer.

The Inishowen Independent are reporting that following talks with a number of clubs in the States over the past number of weeks, Connolly has decided to join the Massachusetts club.

Connolly has only played once for the Dubs since he returned from a suspension to play an important role as substitute in last year’s All-Ireland final against Mayo. He came on as a substitute again against Mayo in Dublin’s February victory in the National Football League but has been absent from the Dublin set-up since.

A ruling by the GAA means that if St Vincent’s allow the cross-Atlantic transfer, Connolly would be prohibited from lining out for Dublin for the remainder of the Championship. He would be permitted to return to Championship action for St.Vincent’s when club hurling and football resumes in September.

Connolly is also set to be joined by Carlow's Brendan Murphy, Corofin's Liam Silke and Eoin McHugh of Donegal at his new club this week.

Donegal Boston have suffered Championship defeats to Shannon Blues and Wolfe Tones already but their chances of making the semi-finals wil be bolstered by the arrival of one of the most talented footballers in the game.

Inishowen man Padraic McLaughlin is the Donegal Boston manager.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport