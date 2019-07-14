Diarmuid Connolly returns to Dublin squad to bolster push for five-in-a-row

DIARMUID Connolly has made a sensational return to the Dublin senior football squad.

Connolly hasn’t played for Dublin since last February in a brief cameo as substitute against Mayo in a League match in Castlebar.

However, independent.ie understands that the 32 year-old was part of the squad’s recovery sessions this morning.

In an interview with Dubs TV (below), the official Dublin county board media channel, Gavin issued an squad update that included the revelation that Connolly had returned to the squad.

Jim Gavin has given #DubsTV a very positive update on the Dublin panel today, following the Super 8s win over Cork last night



“We got James McCarthy back on the pitch,” Gavin said, referencing McCarthy’s appearance as a substitute last night in Croke Park.

“Eoin Murchan. Jonny Cooper (also played. “Diarmuid Connolly is back training with us.”

Connolly opted out of the Dublin squad last March and spent the summer in America playing with Donegal Boston.

Since then, Gavin has consistently left the door open for a return this year, reiterating as recently as Dublin’s Leinster SFC opening victory over Louth that Connolly would be welcomed back.

However, hopes of a comeback were seemingly quashed last month when another transfer to America was confirmed two weeks ago.

However, due a technicality with his ESTA, Connolly was denied access to a flight and missed the deadline for registration.

Last week, he scored two goals off the bench in an AFL Division 1 match against Templeogue Synge Street although there had been no indication that a return was eminent until this morning.

Connolly's last Championship appearance for Dublin came in the 2017 All-Ireland final victory over Mayo, when his second half performance contributed heavily to Dublin's third All-Ireland title in a row.

He could now come straight back into the Dublin squad for their Super 8s clash with Roscommon next Saturday in Croke Park (7.0)

