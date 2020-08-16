Diarmuid Connolly produces a moment of magic in front of the watching Dessie Farrell

DESSIE Farrell was up and gone by the time the second half recommenced after the water break.

Presumably he’d seen enough. Or at least all that was relevant to him.

By then, St Vincent’s were in an unimpeachable lead and safely into this year’s Dublin SFC quarter-final.

Diarmuid Connolly was standing on the sideline in Parnell Park, chatting casually with Jack McCaffrey.

Connolly sported a peachy bruise on his upper thigh/hamstring and his 42nd-minute removal was clearly caused by discomfort in his area.

McCaffrey was there in Maor Uisce mode only, apparently a hamstring victim himself. Unless the 2015 Footballer of the Year performs an unexpected about-face on his decision to opt out of the Dublin set-up for whatever can be salvaged from this sporting year, his season ended in Donnycarney on Saturday.

These were the evening’s sub-plots. But the central theme was St Vincent’s re-emergence as a championship force. It’s only three years since they last won one but such was their inertia last year, their demise seemed inexorable.

Whether they can beat the younger, more athletic contenders who have bulldozed their way into the same stage is another question entirely. But on this evidence, you couldn’t say for certain that they won’t.

Connolly, as is his wont, placed himself in the thick of it on Saturday. He lined out at centre-forward in direct opposition to Chris Barrett and but for some less-than-sharp finishing, and a couple of smart saves from Ross O’Hanlon, might have had two goals in the first half alone.

He scored one typically stylish point off his left but easily the outstanding artistic moment of the match was his pass to Shane Carthy that led to St Vincent’s opening goal.

Read More

Tomás Quinn, betraying the image of the ageing, minimalist corner-forward, started it all by dispossessing Barrett in the middle of the pitch prompting Vincent’s to storm forward en masse.

Connolly took possession with three teammates surging away from him at different speeds and angles.

Lobbed

He took less than a nanosecond to calculate the odds and then lobbed a precision pass over the shoulder of Shane Carthy, the most advanced of the Vincent’s runners.

It generated and two-on-one and Carthy squared for Greg Murphy, who applied the finish. It was typical Connolly. The option he selected had the highest degree of difficulty but also potentially the greatest reward.

The goal put Vincent’s into a 1-11 to 0-6 lead with half-time approaching and from there, the rest was merely accounting. Connolly has had more involved games for Vincent’s but he executed the basics well.

Clearly, he still has ‘it’. But quite how ‘it’ fits into Dessie Farrell’s plans or whether ‘it’ will be good enough to drive Vincent’s to another championship, only the coming weeks will reveal. And on Saturday, Vincent’s had more than enough for Clontarf without having to rely too deeply on Connolly. Murphy, who scored 1-2, gave their inside forward line with a much-needed voltage. In the first half especially, he buzzed and made a nuisance of himself. Quinn, in his 20th championship campaign, scored 0-8 and was seven from ten from placed balls.

Carthy gave them a constant direct running option, while the additions of both Gavin Burke and Mick Concarr as substitutes suggested Vincent’s will be both stronger and more recognisable when they play again in the quarter-finals.

For the last ten minutes, we even had Ger Brennan on the pitch, back from retirement to add another reassuring layer to a Vincent’s team that, after a couple of seasons of inertia, seems to have traction again.

SCORERS – St Vincent’s: T Quinn 0-8 (7f); G Murphy 1-2; S Lowry 1-0; S Carthy 0-2; M L’Estrange, E Fennell, D Connolly, G Burke 0-1 each. Clontarf: N Doran 0-5 (5f); K McKeon, A Foley 0-2 each; K Lillis, C McConnell 0-1 each.

ST. VINCENT’S – M Savage; C O’Brien, J Curley, C Wilson; S Lambe, C Diamond, M L’Estrange; E Fennell, N Mullins; A Martin, D Connolly, S Carthy; G Murphy, S Lowry, T Quinn. Subs: A Giblin for Fennell (25), G Burke for Martin (h-t), M Concarr for O’Brien (h-t), C O’Brien for Connolly (42), G Brennan for Lambe (50)

CLONTARF – R O’Hanlon; L Howley, C Doran, D Monaghan; S Walsh, C Barrett, F O’Byrne; A Foley, M Walsh; S O’Quigley, N Doran, F Dodd; K McKeon, M MacDonncha, K Lillis. Subs: B Berney for O’Byrne (35), C Cronin for Walsh (35), J McDonagh for Dodd (43), C McConnell for MacDonncha (55), C Kyne for S Walsh (57).

REF – L Lacey (Na Fianna)





Dublin SFC round-up

Ballymun Kickhams cruised into the quarter-finals of the Dublin Senior Football Championship after comfortably accounting for Thomas Davis by 3-15 to 0-8 at Parnell Park on Saturday evening.

Dublin county star James McCarthy gave Ballymun the dream start as he netted inside the opening minute, and five points from Dean Rock saw Kickhams enjoy a slender 1-5 to 0-6 interval lead.

Any hope of Thomas Davis reviving their fortunes quickly dissipated upon the restart as Brian Ashton tapped home in the 35th minute after Rock’s initial attempt was well saved by Robbie Crilly.

The floodgates opened from there as Paddy Small helped himself to three points inside two minutes, with the icing on the cake arriving entering injury-time as substitute Dillon Keating netted from distance to complete ‘Mun’s 16-point win.

Holders

They are joined from Group 3 by holders Ballyboden St Enda’s, who beat Whitehall Colmcille by 4-22 to 1-10 courtesy of goals from Collie Basquel, Conal Keaney, Brian Bobbett and Tom Hayes.

In Group 2, St Jude’s completed their third win on the bounce as they enjoyed a comfortable 2-10 to 0-8 win over Lucan Sarsfields in O’Toole Park.

Despite missing a second-minute penalty through Niall Coakley, Jude’s controlled play for the large part with Padraic Clarke’s 13th-minute goal seeing them ahead by 1-5 to 0-5 at the break.

Lucan struggled with their shooting all afternoon and were made to pay as Dara Kavanagh

added a second Jude’s goal after the break to leave Sarsfields dead and buried.

Jude’s are joined in the last eight by Na Fianna, who pulled away after the break to beat Ballinteer St John’s by 2-10 to 0-8 with Aaron Byrne bagging a brace of goals in Balgriffin.

On Sunday, Kilmacud Crokes beat Castleknock by 1-11 to 0-12 with Conor Kinsella’s fourth-minute goal proving pivotal by the final whistle.

Online Editors