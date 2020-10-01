| 10.3°C Dublin

Diarmuid Connolly polarised opinions like few others but he leaves the county fold as one of the greatest ever

David Kelly

Diarmuid Connolly retires with six All-Ireland medals to his name. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Nothing became Diarmuid Connolly’s inter-county career like the ending of it.  

A sudden exit which has shocked so many; oh, the fools, do they not know by now that the leitmotif of his career has been one that emits a soaring symphony of continual surprise and wonder?

Did not his last signature swirl upon the swathe of green in the big blue house so simply, so stunningly, sum up the dazzling genius and unpredictability of a true Gaelic great?