Diarmuid Connolly polarised opinions like few others but he leaves the county fold as one of the greatest ever

Nothing became Diarmuid Connolly’s inter-county career like the ending of it.

A sudden exit which has shocked so many; oh, the fools, do they not know by now that the leitmotif of his career has been one that emits a soaring symphony of continual surprise and wonder?

Did not his last signature swirl upon the swathe of green in the big blue house so simply, so stunningly, sum up the dazzling genius and unpredictability of a true Gaelic great?

For that may be how we truly remember him, at least in the blue uniform, as the artist daubing one final, valedictory brushstroke of genius upon a canvas dappled with so many more moments of his technicolour vision.

The replay in its third quarter, suspensefully balanced. Stephen Cluxton’s kick-out narrowly evades James McCarthy’s clutches and Jack Barry pounces.

Adrian Spillane is poised to sweep the break, but Connolly’s bulging biceps bundle the Templenoe man to the turf.

In an instant, the brain supplants the brawn as he surveys the options; there appears to be two, but genius can divine a path to split the difference,as if to allow either option to respond to his invitation.

And so, he essays a laser-like pass into the space into which Paul Mannion and Ciaran Kilkenny are advancing.

Anywhere else, perhaps, comedic farce might ensue, with the pair colliding and coughing up cheap ball.

But it as if this segment has already been pre-determined by its gifted author, a brief ballet to at once calm the senses and race the pulses.

Mannion, from out to in, has briefly separated from Tadhg Morley and is ready for a low bouncing ball but he is moving towards the same space into which Kilkenny has drifted beyond Brian Ó Beaglaoich.

It is so easy to see all this now, of course, but in that second before it happened, to divine all this movement from half a field away, amidst a cauldron of noise and emotion?

It is Kilkenny who plucks the inviting ball and swings unerringly for a point. It is only one score, but it seems like much, much more.

The waft of his wand-like boot was so graceful and languid, as if entirely at ease with the pressure of the instant, oblivious to the coaxing from the Hill and the curses of other Gaels.

It wasn’t the moment that defined Dublin’s history with Sam Maguire, but it may have been one to sum up Connolly himself.

The cocktail of the brawn and the brain, the simmering violence and the shimmering genius, all wrapped in a blue bow.

If the pressures on Dublin were inconceivable in the weeks and months of 2019, can anyone possibly fathom what it must have been like for Connolly himself?

So often dismissed as a cartoon villain, a punchbag for thoughtless punditry, his return from self-imposed exile invited as much media and public imposition as his decision to absent himself had done.

"I think Diarmuid Connolly loves Dublin and Dublin loves him," said Jim Gavin after his re-introduction in Omagh last year.

His ambiguity was deliberate; Gavin never assumed what his players may be thinking. But he always made sure they knew what he was thinking.

We were early to Omagh that day for a day whose irrelevance was so lazily dismissed – oh how would we cherish its warmth now! – but in which colour and joy resided all around us.

The locals may have been as disinterested in the consequences of the result as their jolly blue-clad swarm of guests, but the occasion was sufficient unto the day thereof.

“We have a chance to see one of the greatest players in our home ground!” not one, but many, would say to me in the hours before throw-in. Later, we wended the way home with Kevin Conneff, one Chieftain in awe of another.

He was rusty that day but did enough to confirm the intentions shared with his manager as the five-in-a-row loomed large.

And we also learned in Tyrone, nominally the most hostile territory for a Dub, that, far removed from the public perception, the admiration for Connolly ran deeper than a well.

The plaudits on retirement reveal this to be so.

Of course, the inevitable surprise is that Connolly will not take his leave of us at all, really; in the new normal of club players earning their rightful place, he has years left to grace the stage with St Vincent’s.

Indeed, some would say his finest hour was spent toying with Castlebar Mitchels in a famous 2014 contest; and, who knows, this gifted ambidextrous one-off may also wield a hurl too, if minded.

That’s where many of the Dublin footballers noticed him, the rangy schoolboy playing tricks with his camán and sliotar while Pillar Caffrey’s men weregoing through their paces.

Few could have imagined the career that would be spawned after Caffrey’s introduction of Connolly to the inter-county sphere.

His world – perhaps his life – would never be the same again.

At times, troubled – both private and personal – threatened to engulf him whole; sometimes the game he loved seemed to prompt its own sense of freefall too, with disciplinary spats paraded as if public show-trials.

The sense of verbal and physical punishment he received on the field – not always penalised as it should have been – was mirrored by virulent abuse offit.

Too often the lines were blurred.

The public didn’t know him, but they felt they owned him. We were all to blame, even the media, for a coursing delight in prospective downfall, a slavish wallowing in personal failure.

All that he did against Tyrone in ’11 or Kerry in ’13 and more, much more, ’17 against Mayo – too many to mention! – survived despite this constant back-drop,the perennial sneering from peers. How on earth did he only receive two All Stars in a career dripping with medals and magic?

But then, Connolly’s career has always been strewn with contradiction.

For some of us, he is the most naturally gifted footballer in the country, one capable of producing feats of wonder denied to all peers.

Others vociferously argued that his genius was an indulgent commodity, one irredeemably blighted by a seemingly unstoppable inking of disciplinary black marks.

Even within the canals, such arguments were not always beyond the Pale. Those closest to him were fiercely protective, as one might be with a family member.To him, the Dublin team were family. And Jim Gavin a father figure, of sorts.

The pair worked together for more than a decade and the partnership began with a hiss; Connolly was sent off in Gavin's first inter-county outing against Kildare's Under-21s.

It did not prevent Gavin appointing him as a vice-captain.

Another significant mentor, Pat Gilroy also, even if a fellow St Vincent's man, overcame any misgivings he may have retained; he once sent him home from a training camp but Connolly would emerge as a totem of the 2011 breakthrough, the summer when the genius fully revealed itself to all.

His darkness has, we know, extended beyond the field of play into civilian life and he has been forced to address the coursing anger that sent his veins popping at the merest of slights.

The rowdiest occasions would often rouse him the most.

And whether it was Donegal – albeit in 2014 defeat – or Tyrone in the big blue house, Connolly demonstrated that he can launch the missiles which can nullify a defensive swarm. However, as Lee Keegan and Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue showed us, his expression can be silenced, too.

The uninviting embrace of a northern force has also unearthed his dark side, too; twice, he has been red-carded against Donegal. Then again, against Mayo in 2016, his reaction to being pummelled for an entire afternoon sparked a reaction that was less Conor McGregor and more Matt Talbot.

The short fuse is not always suffused by a red mist.

We also remember that remarkable period against Mayo in the 2017 final when Connolly wriggled free from Kevin McLoughlin, Tom Parsons and Lee Keegan.

And as he takes his leave of the inter-county scene, one that will be oddly stilled in a chilled mid-winter setting in 2020, it is as much the presence of Connolly which will be missed, rather than his array of presents.

The devotion of how his name was greeted amongst his followers, the diversion that his name on a team-sheet could prompt in opponents, the star quality that always aroused headlines and debates.

Connolly polarised opinions like perhaps no other, a football genius capable of great deeds while always, it seemed, on the verge of spontaneous combustion.

For Dubs, he screamed the defiance of a city tribe who looked towards him, and others, for glorious, temporary relief from the pressures and travails of everyday life.

He can be forgiven for at times being unable to bear such a weight upon his shoulders.

To some, he will always remain a prince of darkness, even as he now slips into the shadows.

But he will always remain a king in the city.