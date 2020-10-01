| 11.9°C Dublin

Diarmuid Connolly - One of the most talented players of modern era but often left a sense that there was more to give

Colm Keys

Even Jim Gavin – a no-nonsense boss who believed in discipline – knew he had a lion that would never be for taming

Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin celebrates against Kerry in 2016 Expand
Diarmuid Connolly celebrates as the Dubs pull clear in the final minutes of the 2013 All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Kerry. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

THE contrast between the understatement of his delivery and the weight of the news he was delivering could not have been greater when former manager Jim Gavin casually stated that Diarmuid Connolly had returned to the Dublin fold.

He dropped the information into the middle of a routine conversation with the county's online GAA channel last year.

Dublin were inching ever closer to another All-Ireland semi-final. Having beaten Cork the previous night and with another Croke Park fixture against Roscommon the following Saturday night, their progress was virtually assured.

