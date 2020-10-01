Diarmuid Connolly - One of the most talented players of modern era but often left a sense that there was more to give

THE contrast between the understatement of his delivery and the weight of the news he was delivering could not have been greater when former manager Jim Gavin casually stated that Diarmuid Connolly had returned to the Dublin fold.

He dropped the information into the middle of a routine conversation with the county's online GAA channel last year.

Dublin were inching ever closer to another All-Ireland semi-final. Having beaten Cork the previous night and with another Croke Park fixture against Roscommon the following Saturday night, their progress was virtually assured.

In that context, Gavin's decision to reach for Connolly so far into the season constituted a shock.

Only a few weeks earlier Connolly had been Boston-bound for the second successive summer, but a hitch in gaining entry to the US on time scuppered those plans.

With everything you came to know about Gavin's management through the years, it felt as though the Dublin train had left the station as far as Connolly was concerned.

He had his chance, many chances it seemed, to return but had spurned them all to be somewhere else that summer. That should have been it. But it wasn't. As manager, Gavin didn't have any obvious indulgences and with the depth of his squad, he didn't need them. But if there was one, it was Connolly.

Even one so process-driven and squad-orientated made allowances for the talent and the promise of what he could do. Connolly could potentially elevate a team like no other player with a wave of those magic wands.

There has probably never been a better two-footed ball striker in modern Gaelic football. Some have been better with their right, more have been better with their left, but none collectively better at bringing near perfect symmetry off both sides. Not even Maurice Fitzgerald, who nonchalantly swept over a free off the ground from the Hogan Stand/Canal End corner in the 1997 All-Ireland final with his less-favoured left foot, or Trevor Giles, who brought such dexterity to his game.

For technique and the power, he could generate with his kicks off either side on the run, Connolly has been a class apart.

Some of his deliveries off the outside of his right, travelling 40 and 50 metres, will stand out in any personal highlights reel as much as the scores. Even when last year's replayed All-Ireland final with Kerry didn't go well for him on his second-half introduction, he picked out a most glorious pass for a Ciaran Kilkenny point that fitted that criteria.

The 2011 All-Ireland quarter-final against Tyrone was an early tour de force.

When he got into that frame of mind, he was capable of anything.

That performance came after a few difficult years for him bedding down as an inter-county player – he had left squads in years when both Paul Caffrey and Pat Gilroy were managing – but it was critical for Dublin as it was their first real dismantling of a top-level team in the current cycle and Connolly had essentially prised the door open for them.

There were other days when he got into that flow. Like the 2013 All-Ireland football semi-final against Kerry, when he marked down four points. And the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final ambush by Donegal, when he constructed a similar haul, the last of which saw Connolly weave through Donegal bodies, shrugging off at least five tackles and reminding everyone of the power that complemented the artistry.

There was the closing out of the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry, another of the greatest games played, involved a Connolly point for the ages off his left, measured perfectly to the inside of the near post without a need to break stride.

He had a suspect temperament which was, inevitably, part of the attraction – that edge-of-the-seat unpredictability that built up around him, setting him apart from his peers and colleagues. The former Kerry midfielder Darragh Ó Sé's suggestion a few years back that if Connolly’s "tail was pulled he'll hiss back at you" was endemic among opponents seeking to put him off his game. And too often they succeeded.

He didn't always follow one big performance with another. After that 2011 Tyrone game, he struggled with the compression of space around him against Donegal and got drawn into an altercation that got him sent off.

All-Ireland final performances were mixed. Mayo, through Lee Keegan, always handled him better than Kerry.

His second-half introduction against Mayo (Keegan was preoccupied with Ciaran Kilkenny that day) in 2017 was his most influential when he scored a point, similar to what he had produced against Donegal three years earlier and won the vital free for Dean Rock to secure three-in-a-row. But for a player of his stature, his extraordinary talent, big All-Ireland final moments were too fleeting.

That 2017 cameo brought a difficult season to an end when he served a three-month suspension for pushing a linesman in their opening match against Carlow, an incident that effectively began the descent to his inter-county career.

3 June 2017; Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin argues with linesman Ciarán Branagan during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Dublin and Carlow at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, in Co. Laois. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

3 June 2017; Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin argues with linesman Ciarán Branagan during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Dublin and Carlow at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, in Co. Laois. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

He never started and finished a game for Dublin in the three-and-a-half years since that Portlaoise night. Between suspension and exile he has only played about 180 minutes, including that dead rubber against Tyrone, his first game back in 2019.

Dublin will survive without him, the replenishment graph has been rising, just as his has been nudging downwards over that time.

Aesthetically, there have been few, if any, better to watch, not just for his own support but for the game in general. It always looked easy to him. And by extension, there was a sense that there was more he could do, which is why he'll be remembered as one of the greatest talents of this age but not necessarily one of the greatest players in the same way as Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy and Brian Fenton, for whom consistency is a given.

He didn't necessarily get everything out of his game for the talent he had, as Bernard Brogan did.

Still, more sets of eyes were inevitably drawn towards him than any other player, fascinated by what might come next. He brought so much suspense, edge and magic. The man for the encore.