Diarmuid Connolly named at centre forward for St Vincent's in Dublin SFC opener but didn't start

Diarmuid Connolly was a notable absentee from the St Vincent's line-up for tonight's Dublin SFC opener against Skerries Harps.

The five-time All-Ireland winner - who hasn't trained or played with the Dublin footballers in recent weeks - was listed on at No 11 on the match programme for this evening's game at Parnell Park.

But there was no sign of Connolly during the warm-up and, when the match started, his place in attack was taken by Lorcan Smyth, wearing No 30. He has not made a competitive appearance for club or county since February when he made a brief appearance in Dublin's victory over Mayo in Castlebar.

Connolly has been absent from St Vincent's recent league games and did not feature for them in their SHC opener opener against Raheny last Saturday. Jim Gavin has been repeatedly asked about Connolly's absence from the Dublin squad in the latter stages of the league and has always said that both had agreed that he was taking a rest.

