Diarmuid Connolly makes return to Dublin Championship with St Vincent's

Diarmuid Connolly made his return for St Vincent's footballers in their Dublin senior championship quarter-final match with Castleknock this afternoon.

The 31-year-old played no part in Dublin's All-Ireland championship success as he spent the summer in Boston.

Connolly returned to Ireland last month and was named to play in Vincent's third round-robin match against Lucan Sarsfields two weeks ago but ultimately only attended the match as a spectator.

However the Dublin star was heavily involved in training with the club this week, leading to speculation that he would make his club return.

That was confirmed as the two-time All Star was named as a substitute in the Vincent's side to play Castleknock this afternoon as they go in search of their third consecutive Dublin senior football championship.

Connolly last played for his club in November of last year when they were beaten in the Leinster club championship by Wicklow champions Rathew.

His last appearance for his county was in Dublin's league victory over Mayo in Castlebar in February.

