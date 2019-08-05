Diarmuid Connolly 'didn't do enough' to make Dublin squad for Mayo clash, says Oisín McConville

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, former Armagh star McConville insists Connolly lacked match sharpness in Sunday's Super 8s win over Tyrone in Omagh, with the St Vincent's man bridging a 686-day gap between appearances for the Dubs.

"He looked like a player who had missed a lot of football at this level," McConville told RTÉ Sport.

"This is a step up from the level he's been playing at.

"He was playing against fringe players, Tyrone's second team, he still has another level to go up.

"For me he didn't do enough to get into the 26 but that's not to say he can’t improve over the next number of weeks but for this season he probably is running out of time."

Connolly scored a point as Jim Gavin's side ran out 1-16 to 0-13 winners over Tyrone, but the 32-year-old was later black-carded late in the game.

McConville also believes that, while Mayo will have some momentum going into the game at Croke Park, Dublin's strength-in-depth should prevail.

"Will brings you a long way and that Mayo team has a hell of a lot of will, resilience, everything you associate with Mayo over this past couple of years came out to play on Saturday night," McConville said.

"They are on a roll, they have momentum. Yesterday's Dublin v Tyrone game did neither team any favour considering the pace the game was played at.

"But I’d just expect the Dubs over the 80 minutes that the games go on for just to have enough with the quality they have off the bench to beat Mayo."

