As with many great teams before them, when the end came for St Vincent's, it was emphatic.

Diarmuid Connolly can't save Vincent's as Jude's take another scalp to qualify for Championship final

Today in Parnell Park, their quest to reach a remarkable sixth Dublin SFC final in a row – and attempt to win a fifth county Championship in six years – went up in flames as they lost 2-11 to 0-8.

Underdogs St Jude's, who have now accounted for both of last year's county finalists – Vincent's and Ballymun – showed once again that they are an efficient, heavy-hitting force.

After 15 minutes, Vincent's had advanced stealthily into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead and all appeared to be going to plan.

Jude's, however, roared into action from that point and added 2-6 without reply to take command of the game.

Diarmuid Connolly was introduced at half-time for Vincent's, but he was unable to make an impact as the Marino side never really laid a glove on their opponents.

Jude's will now meet Kilmacud Crokes, whose footballers followed the lead of the hurlers in reaching a county final. On Saturday, they overcame Ballyboden by six points.

