Devlin keeps Kilcoo at summit

The momentum of recent years combined with a vital edge in experience helped Kilcoo to their ninth Frank O'Hare Cup success in 12 seasons.

DJ Morgan's maiden finalists Carryduff were worthy opponents and didn't freeze on the night. They were simply overpowered at the finish.

Paul Devlin's role in orchestrating the attack saw him pick up the man of the match. His four points were dagger-like as he singlehandedly turned the screw for the Magpies.

Devlin kicked the last point of the first half to make 0-7 to 0-4, Ronan Beatty keeping Carryduff in touch with a brace of frees. Eugene Johnston added to his tally as the champions forced Carryduff into making mistakes and then picking them off at the other end on the counter-attack with a five-point scoring sequence in the second half proving decisive.

SCORERS - Kilcoo: P Devlin 0-4 (2f); R Johnston and E Branagan 0-3 each; R McEvoy 0-2 (2f); S Johnston, J Johnston, C Doherty and D Ward 0-1 each. Carryduff: R Beatty 0-7 (4f); J McGeough(f) and D Guinness 0-1 each

KILCOO - N Kane; N Branagan, Ryan McEvoy, A Branagan; C Doherty, D Branagan, E Branagan; A Branagan, D Ward; S Johnston, J Johnston, P Devlin; R Johnston, C Laverty, N McEvoy. Subs: D O'Hanlon for R Johnston (52), J Clarke for S Johnston (56), P Greenan for A Branagan (58), M Rooney for A Branagan (60), M Devlin for Laverty (62).

CARRYDUFF - M Hynes; L Toal, G Henderson, A O'Brien; M McGrath, C Cassidy, D Guinness; J Connery, O McCabe; J McGeough, J Tunney, R Anderson; R Beatty, J Henry, J McFlynn. Subs: C Tierney for McGlynn (47), P Loughran for Tunney (47), S Reilly for Anderson (49), M Lawson for Henry (53). R Lawlor for O'Brien (60).

REF - C Reynolds (Rostrevor)

