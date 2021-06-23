Devereux ready for return to championship action with Wicklow seven years after playing in Dubs’ shock loss to Donegal

On the field afterwards Nicky and Davy Devereux stood together for a photograph with their cousins Chris O’Brien and JP Hurley. Nearby, their father Jim Devereux was close to tears.

Wicklow, without a win in their three Allianz FL Division 3 South games, had just prodded Ulster champions Cavan into Division 4 with a pillar-to-post win in Navan.

In relative terms, provincial and All-Ireland success apart for some, there won’t be many more rewarding days this summer for any county.

And in that moment Nicky Devereux, veteran of Dublin’s last championship defeat in 2014, knew his decision late last year to follow his brother and pitch in with the county of both his parents, had been fully justified. The connection was there, as strong as if it was a sky blue jersey he had on his back. But the family bonds were something he probably couldn’t have experienced with Dublin.

“You want to play with your family. It’s a massive thing. The old lad (originally from Avoca with mother Mary O’Brien from Brittas Bay) is chuffed that we are down there now. He’s walking around with the chest out, swinging the step. We have made his day, especially the last day. He was out on the pitch crying so I know it means a lot to him.”

Read More

Devereux’s move to Wicklow came under the GAA’s rule 6.6b that allows players from one county (first club) to declare for up to 14 counties, divided between football and hurling, of either parent.

Naturally, the biggest exodus has been from the capital where there are most migrants from the country and where the excess of players is greatest.

Thus, Shane Horan (Kilmacud Crokes) is with Offaly, Philly Ryan (St Brigid’s) with Tipperary, Jack Smith (Skerries Harps) with Westmeath and Devereux, his brother Davy and Oisin Manning (St Jude’s) are with Wicklow.

At 31, Devereux still has much to offer, slotting in at corner-back where his searing pace is still sufficient to deal with corner-forwards at that level.

He was an unlikely recruit, first to Jim Gavin’s U-21 squad in 2009 and 2010 – when they were All-Ireland champions – before Pat Gilroy called him into the senior squad in 2011, just in time for their landmark All-Ireland success.

Developing through Ballinteer St John’s, few had him earmarked as a Dublin senior of the future or even an U-21. But he had that pace and to this day it’s a source of regret that he didn’t time himself over 100 metres when he was at his peak.

“Maybe the white boots made me look a bit quicker and I had to ditch them when I went in under Mickey Whelan. He wasn’t tolerating them.” he laughed.

It took until 2014 to gain any real traction and after establishing himself during the league he held his place for the championship, starting all four games until that ill-fated semi-final against Donegal when Jack McCaffrey replaced him.

By half-time though he was in for McCaffrey as the signs grew ominous for Dublin and as they were swept away in that second half Devereux could never have imagined that he was playing his final championship minutes in a Dublin jersey.

There were some league appearances the following spring but with McCaffrey resurgent, John Small on the scene and an ankle injury coming at the same time, Devereux’s departure was almost as swift as his arrival.

“I blew out the ankle playing club championship and that put an end to the 2015 season and then early in 2016 blew out the hamstring in the O’Byrne Cup, got my fitness back and played with the club, obviously didn’t get the form high enough for Jim (Gavin) to bring me back in for that championship year.”

He held out hope of a recall, thought he was going well in 2017 but knew that eyes wouldn’t be automatically trained on Ballinteer, given their league status, to check on his progress.

By 2018, attention had turned more to work and travel. He spent six months in South America and while illness on his return knocked him out of football for a sustained period, the draw of Wicklow and playing with his brother and cousins was too great to resist.

“I’d been hearing the reports back about Davy (Burke) and the team. Gary Jameson was involved too. He was with us in Ballinteer. Anything he does is done to the highest level. And you have Mike Hassett (former Kerry defender).”

The concept of switching to a county like Wicklow that he, personally, has such a strong connection with is one he would fully endorse.

“If you are a competitive person, anyone who can play at a serious level, you want to play at elite level and prove it. The numbers in Dublin, probably pulling from 20-plus Division 1 and 2 teams, make for a large playing population maybe not all Dublin-born players. It’s a great time for Dublin football but unfortunate for some.

“Why wouldn’t you go?” he asked. “If you get the opportunity to go and play at elite level, take it. It’s been a great experience for me. I’ve had such a great two months with them, it’s a very well-run camp.

“You’re playing against elite players. I don’t care what county in Ireland, the county team is going to have some great footballers.”

But unless that strong connection is there with a county, an open transfer system would, for him, be out of sync, with the GAA.

“Both my parents are proud Wicklow people with strong GAA backgrounds (mother Mary is vice-chair in Ballinteer and has served numerous other roles including club secretary and registrar in the past) and I know we are making them proud.

“I don’t think it should be the soccer route or rugby, ignoring your local talent for a ‘grass is greener’ approach. You should want to do it, it should mean something.”

On Sunday, Wicklow face a renewal of last year’s Leinster first round with Wexford with the winners listed to face his native county in a quarter-final. Whatever way it works out, Devereux knows they are headed in the right direction.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Read More

​​​​​​​