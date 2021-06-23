| 9.7°C Dublin

Devereux ready for return to championship action with Wicklow seven years after playing in Dubs’ shock loss to Donegal

Ballinteer St John’s man comes from a proud Garden County family and has a brother and two cousins as team-mates in his new inter-county set-up

Nicky Devereux could end up playing against his native county if Wicklow overcome Wexford this weekend. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Nicky Devereux tackling Tyrone's Peter Harte during his Dublin days Expand
Davy Devereux, Chris O'Brien, Nicky Devereux and JP Hurley. Expand

On the field afterwards Nicky and Davy Devereux stood together for a photograph with their cousins Chris O’Brien and JP Hurley. Nearby, their father Jim Devereux was close to tears.

Wicklow, without a win in their three Allianz FL Division 3 South games, had just prodded Ulster champions Cavan into Division 4 with a pillar-to-post win in Navan.

In relative terms, provincial and All-Ireland success apart for some, there won’t be many more rewarding days this summer for any county.

