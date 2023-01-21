Dessie Reynolds hits hat-trick as Longford cruise to O’Byrne Cup final victory

Longford claimed a fourth O’Byrne Cup due in chief to a rampant Dessie Reynolds who filled his boots at Pearse Park on a cold and damp January afternoon against an understrength Louth. Reynolds hit an audacious 3-3 from play, the third a peach of a finish, and the second seven minutes into the second half administering the final rites on the match as a contest.

Barry O’Farrell lifted the cup before a small crowd of maybe several hundred, stating in his victory speech that this is a “very worthwhile” competition. His words come at a time when the O’Byrne Cup has been skating on thin ice — four recent walkovers severely damaging its credibility and raising questions about its future viability.

In his match programme message Leinster chairman Derek Kent rose to its defence, as you’d expect, arguing that the O’Byrne Cup still had, along with other pre-season tournaments, a “pivotal role in our organisation”. He highlighted its function as a fundraiser for an injury scheme for past players.

Its usefulness as a warm-up for the league was also referred to by the chairman but he admitted his disappointment at the counties who failed to honour fixtures this year, one of the matches that fell through being the semi-final between Louth and Offaly.

Kent also hinted at possible change in the competition’s structure while urging counties to commit to fixtures and not give walkovers.

Longford head into the National League in Division 3, with a trip to Fermanagh on Saturday next, in good spirits, earning an early piece of silverware under new manager Paddy Christie. Fielding a team nearer full strength compared to Mickey Harte’s selection, which was missing around a half a dozen regulars, they led by a goal at half-time and pulled clear with Reynolds’ two second-half strikes.

Louth started the match better, scoring the opening point with a neat first-minute finish from Ryan Burns, with top scorer Sam Mulroy adding a free in the fifth minute. Mulroy scored five first-half points, two from play, but Longford led at the break by 1-7 to 0-7. Darren Gallagher and Fergal Sheridan kicked brilliant scores for the home team and Reynolds was a constant threat, closing the half with 1-2.

Reynolds’ first goal came when Louth defender Craig Lennon was forced into giving up possession and his second also came from turnover ball.

After the goal seven minutes after the interval, he added a point to open up an eight-point lead.

With Andrew Farrell a powerful presence at full-back Longford minimised the goal threat and Louth couldn’t claw back that kind of deficit, Reynolds’ third goal arriving in the 59th minute, fielding Joe Hagan’s cross and hitting the ball to the top corner.

Louth were done, and blew a goal chance in injury-time when the otherwise impressive Mulroy blazed a penalty wide. Louth will be a stronger proposition in Ennis on Sunday next where they face Clare in Division 2.

Scorers – Longford: D Reynolds 3-3; D McGivney 0-4 (2f); D Gallagher 0-3 (2 45); F Sheridan, D Mimnagh, M Quinn 0-1 each. Louth: S Mulroy 0-7 (3f, 1 ’45); J Hughes 0-2; R Burns, O McGuinness, C McCaul 0-1 each.

Longford: P Collum; P Lynn, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; R Moffett, G Rogers, I O’Sullivan; F Sheridan, D Gallagher; J Hagan, D Farrell, M Quinn; D Reynolds, D Mimnagh, D McGivney. Subs: A Farrell for D Farrell (56), R Smyth for Quinn (61), J McGivney for Mimnagh (64), J Macken for Reynolds (66), P Foy for O’Sullivan (68), B Masterson for Lynn (68), R Harkin for Rogers (68), D Farrell for Gallagher (72), C Keenan for Hagan (72), J Matthews for D McGivney (72).

Louth: M McEneaney; A Connor, B Duffy, P McKenny; O McGuinness, L Jackson, C Lennon; T Durnin, S Mulroy; S Matthews, C McCaul, R Burns; J Hughes, C Keenan, T Gray. Subs: N Sharkey for Lennon (40), G Browne for McKenny (53), J Murphy for Matthews (64), C Clarke for Connor (65), E Maher for McCaul (67).

Referee: K O’Brien (Westmeath).