Dessie Farrell’s Dubs recover their soul after going back to basics

The soul of Dublin football came back to life in Omagh yesterday as Dessie Farrell’s side embraced the better angels of its nature.

It may not quite have been a renaissance but it was a rediscovery, a rethink and a reset. This was a back-to-basics victory, Dublin Unplugged.

A scintillating first-half performance was founded on the sublimely simple tactic of delivering quick ball into forwards who found space and shot on sight. By half-time, the front three of Cormac Costello, Ciarán Kilkenny and Dean Rock had a pair of points from play apiece with two half-forwards, both midfielders and wing-back Robbie McDaid also on target.

Dublin’s tactics represented a comprehensive break with the intricate possession football of recent times which once brought purring praise for ‘game management’ but of late felt like a dead end. Even the players seemed bored by it.

Against Tyrone, Dublin returned to the type of direct attacking football which brought them the bulk of their six successive All-Irelands. Few teams had any answer to it during Jim Gavin’s reign and the All-Ireland champions had no answer to it yesterday.

A reversion to more recent type might have been expected in a second half where Dublin were playing into the wind and holding on to a lead. Instead they favoured quick passing and hard running over the prolonged bouts of keep-ball we’ve grown to expect from them.

The 57th- and 59th-minute scores that put the kibosh on a Tyrone comeback which had produced four points without reply in nine minutes showed the benefits of the new approach. The first began with Michael Fitzsimons surging out of defence before finding John Small who sent McDaid powering down the middle to pick out Rock who fisted over the bar. The second was even simpler with Costello setting up Seán Bugler to rampage through the heart of the defence before he too fisted a point. The pace and directness were much more effective than the deliberate approach which had run aground in previous league games. Rock, that most honest of great forwards, seemed particularly reinvigorated by the change of emphasis after an unhappy start to the campaign.

After all the talk of how Dublin would need to win the physical battle, they prevailed, as so often before, by just playing the better football. The players performed as though something had been freed within them.

Yet it’s a bit early to start doing the normal service is resumed and where are the critics now routine. Dublin might have gone for the jugular more often than they have recently but they didn’t always hit it. A moment five minutes from time neatly summed up both the strengths and the weaknesses of this display.

Once more they tore through the home rearguard with Small’s initial incision being added to by Bugler as Tyrone’s defence did a good impersonation of the Red Sea in the Book of Exodus. When Bugler found Costello the corner-forward attempted to lay the ball on for Small to fist home but the pass was just too high and the chance went a begging. Once it wouldn’t have.

Dublin’s old precision has not quite returned. When Tyrone captain Pádraig Hampsey was sent off at the start of the second half, after two off-the-ball offences which deserve a special All-Star for stupidity, you expected the visitors to wreak havoc against 14 men. They ended up being outscored in the second half with three points an underwhelming total in the circumstances.

The weakness of Tyrone’s performance should also be taken into account. Have there ever been All-Ireland champions who seemed less like All-Ireland champions? More and more Tyrone feel like the accidental champs, gifted the throne by an odd sequence of results in a strange Covid-inflected year.

They’re surely the only reigning champions to find themselves fourth favourites at this stage of the season. On current form, it’s difficult to see them retaining their provincial title let alone the All-Ireland crown.

Lumping aimless high balls forward and attempting to goad Dublin into rows, they were a dispiriting sight. Champions should wear the mantle a little better. With Mayo and Kerry to face in their last two league games, they’re in severe danger of relegation unless the form which enabled them to defeat both those sides last summer returns.

Yesterday’s victory underlined the rock-bottom nature of Dublin’s defeat by a Kildare team whose five-point loss to Armagh on Saturday indicated their true place in the pecking order. Watching Dublin in full flight yesterday the Newbridge debacle seemed even harder to credit.

They have every chance to elude the relegation which loomed a fortnight ago. The Donegal side beaten in Ballybofey yesterday seems ripe for the plucking next week in Croke Park. But their conquerors Monaghan could provide Farrell’s side with a final-day battle royal in Clones.

Monaghan’s gutsy, intelligent and ceaselessly energetic performance illustrated the qualities which have made them football’s kings at punching above their weight. Perpetually expected to revert to a status better befitting the GAA’s fourth least populous county, their continued presence at the top table is a minor and much under-rated miracle. Monaghan are football’s angelic upstarts.

Séamus McEnaney’s battlers will provide a good test of how genuine this apparent Dublin revival really is. But the signs were good in Healy Park as the former kingpins played like a film noir protagonist who’s just recovered from amnesia and wants his old life back.

Playing football like they did in the rare auld (ish) times could be the way forward for the Dubs.