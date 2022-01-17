Dessie Farrell’s 39 steps to the O’Byrne Cup final as he continues talent search for Dublin

When Emmett Ó Conghaile ventured onto the pitch at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, after 55 minutes of Saturday’s O’Byrne Cup stroll, he became the 39th player used by Dessie Farrell in a week.

That one stat is revealing on several levels. It reminds you of Dublin’s relative wealth of resources, infinitely deeper than Longford’s. It confirms Farrell’s willingness to mine those resources to see how many new faces might be worthy of a longer audition in the Allianz League.

Equally, however, it hints at the determination of Dublin’s established troops to hit the ground running this year in a bid to right the wrongs of last summer. Put it this way: Dublin wouldn’t have featured 39 players in three pre-season outings but for the fact that so many household names have been involved, as wins over Offaly, Louth and Longford sealed a place in this Saturday’s final.

In stark contrast to the latter years of the Jim Gavin era, or even Farrell’s losing baptism at the same Longford venue two years ago, this year’s O’Byrne Cup has not been a ‘fringe fest’ where wannabes only need apply. Just five of the team that started that ill-fated All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo – Evan Comerford, Mick Fitzsimons, Jonny Cooper, Dean Rock and Con O’Callaghan – have not seen any game-time yet.

And maybe it was no surprise that several Dublin mainstays were at the vanguard of this routine 11-point win – no one more so than Ciarán Kilkenny. A week ago, he had shot 0-4 from play against Offaly. Here he repeated the trick, two off either foot, with another three assists.

Dublin’s only current All-Star (a statement in itself) played the full 70 minutes on both days, which tells you something more about his mindset given the usual glut of substitutions.

At the other end of the spectrum, Ciarán Archer made his senior baptism after a famously prolific U-20 career. The Maur’s man scored twice, including one fine effort from play, but followed up with three deadball misses.

Dublin picked up several niggles along the way, Paddy Small the most worrying as he had to be helped off the pitch after just 24 minutes.

“It seems like a hamstring – we’ll get it assessed during the week,” said Farrell, who confirmed his plan to finalise a league squad after next weekend’s decider. No easy task, especially with many more Kilmacud recruits potentially available once their All-Ireland club odyssey ends.

“This isn’t a sprint, per se, it’s not even a marathon anymore, it’s probably a half-marathon, more like it. You just need to be cognisant of the timing and making sure fellas are hitting the ground running at the right time of the year,” Farrell concluded.

Even at half-pelt, the visitors led by 0-8 to 0-1 at the break and while Longford boss Billy O’Loughlin argued that a succession of first half wides and some neglected goal chances could have made it much closer, the truth is a physically dominant Dublin left behind even more three-pointers.

O’Loughlin was still delighted with the effort – and, unlike Dublin, his aim is to peak early. “Our championship is starting in two weeks’ time down in Limerick; we’ve seven championship matches in Division 3 and, after that, we don’t really mind what happens.”

He remains hopeful that meaningful competition change is “coming down the tracks, because the Leinster championship has been defunct for years and we are placing little to no emphasis on it.”

SCORERS – Dublin: C Kilkenny 0-4; C Archer (1f), H Ladd 0-2 each; A Byrne, T Lahiff, J McCarthy, S Bugler, K Kennedy, L Gannon, W Egan, R McGarry 0-1 each. Longford: D Doherty, D Gallagher 0-2 each; D Farrell 0-1 (f).

DUBLIN – M Shiel; D Conlon, S MacMahon, S Clayton; S Bugler, E Murchan, K Kennedy; T Lahiff, J McCarthy; J Doran, C Kilkenny, B Howard; P Small, A Byrne, C Archer. Subs: H Ladd for Small (inj 24), M Lavin for Archer (inj 40), S Carthy for Kennedy (45), L Gannon for Conlon (45), R McGarry for Doran (49), W Egan for MacMahon (55), A Rafter for Byrne (55), E Ó Conghaile for McCarthy (55), D Lacey for Murchan (62), L O’Dell for Bugler (inj 66).

LONGFORD – P Collum; P Fox, R Moffett, A Farrell; J Moran, B O’Farrell, I O’Sullivan; D Gallagher, D Reynolds; O Kenny, J Hagan, D Doherty; R Smyth, J Matthews, C Dooner. Subs: K McGann for Dooner (ht), R McNerney for Smyth (ht), P Lynn for Moffett (45), E McCormack for O’Sullivan (45), P Joyce for Matthews (45), D O’Connell for Hagan (49), D Farrell for Doherty (52), S Fitzpatrick for Collum (60), D O’Brien for Reynolds (62), R Fitzgibbon for Kenny (62), PJ Masterson for O’Farrell (62).

REF – M Stones (Offaly).