DESSIE FARRELL will remain in charge of the Dublin senior footballers for another two years after GAA chiefs in the capital extended his term in the Dublin hot-seat.

Having taken over from Jim Gavin for the 2020 season, Farrell led the Dubs to an All-Ireland SFC title in his first season during the Covid championship as they completed a famous six-in-a-row.

Things have been far from plain sailing since then, though, as Mayo handed them their first championship defeat in seven years with an epic extra-time defeat in last year's All-Ireland semi-final.

Relegation to Division 2 of the League followed earlier this year – their first relegation from the top tier since 1995 – before securing a 12th Leinster title in succession when cruising past Kildare.

Their All-Ireland hopes were dashed by a point against Kerry (1-14 to 1-13) in the last four, though, when the absence of ace attacker Con O'Callaghan really hurt their cause against the subsequent Sam Maguire winners.

Farrell will hope to bounce back to Division 1 next year having ended some speculation about his future as Dublin boss while all eyes will then turn to their All-Ireland bid and a potential rematch with Kerry.

"Dublin GAA County Committee are pleased to announce that Dessie Farrell will continue as Dublin Senior Football manager for a further two years #UpTheDubs," Dublin GAA tweeted this afternoon.