Dessie Farrell shakes up Dublin backroom team ahead of inter-county restart

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has added Brian O'Regan to his coaching ticket. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

DESSIE Farrell has beefed up his Dublin senior football coaching ticket with the addition of Ballyboden St Enda's Director of Coaching Brian O’Regan.

It is understood also that Paul Clarke is no longer part of Farrell’s backroom team.

O’Regan is among the most highly-rated coaches in Dublin and has worked as Ballyboden's full-time Director of Coaching since September 2002.

He has overseen a deluge of success for the club across underage levels and was part of the ‘Boden senior management last year when they clinched the Dublin and Leinster senior club championships under Anthony Rainbow. He has worked in the past with the club’s senior hurlers and also the Ballyboden ladies football team that won club All-Irelands in 2004 and 2005. Previously, O'Regan acted as coach for the Dublin minor footballers, when Paddy Christie was manager. Clarke’s exit comes as something of a surprise, however. An All-Ireland winner in 1995 with Farrell, his involvement in the Dublin setup stretches back to Paul Caffrey’s time as manager between 2005 and ’08. He was added to Jim Gavin’s setup in February 2018. Farrell has taken his time in assembling a backroom team following his hasty appointment last December in the wake of Gavin’s shock decision to step down following a fifth All-Ireland in a row. Initially, Farrell retained Clarke, Shane O’Hanlon, Bryan Cullen and goalkeeping coach Josh Moran. Mick Galvin, who has worked closely with Farrell since his time with Dublin development squads, was added to that ticket. Farrell had been coy on the subject of possible additions to his management during the league and given the personnel involved, the appointment of another specialist coach was always likely.