| 17.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dessie Farrell shakes up Dublin backroom team ahead of inter-county restart

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has added Brian O'Regan to his coaching ticket. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has added Brian O'Regan to his coaching ticket. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has added Brian O'Regan to his coaching ticket. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has added Brian O'Regan to his coaching ticket. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

DESSIE Farrell has beefed up his Dublin senior football coaching ticket with the addition of Ballyboden St Enda's Director of Coaching Brian O’Regan.

It is understood also that Paul Clarke is no longer part of Farrell’s backroom team.

O’Regan is among the most highly-rated coaches in Dublin and has worked as Ballyboden's full-time Director of Coaching since September 2002.