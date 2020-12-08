Dessie Farrell puts 'frustration or anger' at Dublin's failure to falter down to heightened calls to split county

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell during a press conference at Parnell Park in Dublin, in advance of their All-Ireland SFC final against Mayo. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dessie Farrell feels the growing clamour around Dublin's domination of the All-Ireland SFC is partly due to a sense of "frustration or anger or disappointment" felt by some that there has been no slippage in the team's performance levels this year following their five-in-a-row success and the decision of Jim Gavin to step down.

Farrell also predicted that the GAA public would be having "a very different discussion" on Saturday week if Mayo make history by winning a first All-Ireland title since 1951.

Speaking at Dublin’s pre All-Ireland press briefing in Parnell Park, Farrell admitted it had become "hard to ignore" the talk in recent days, particularly following last Saturday’s 15-point semi-final victory over Cavan and the subsequent debate on The Sunday Game.

"When I looked at it, I tried to think, 'Where is it coming from?' Like, it's always been there but it's more particularly pronounced in the last couple of weeks," he said.

"It may be a sense that with Jim and the management team gone and a couple of players, Jack and Diarmuid Connolly, that there probably may have been an expectation that Dublin having won five and this is the sixth year and would there be a wane in the appetite?

"Then," Farrell speculated, "with Covid and the disruption, like, there's a lot of change that has happened and probably with that there was some expectation that you may see a dip in Dublin's performance."

Farrell acknowledged that to date, that hadn't happened.

"I think that might be fuelling some of the discussion then, that there's a little bit of frustration or anger or disappointment from others in relation to that, that this dip hasn't actually appeared," he said.

"The reason I think it hasn't appeared is because the team have obviously applied themselves really, really well and have performed really well."

The Dublin manager also pointed to the relatively easy run his team have encountered to this year’s final as skewing the perception of their superiority.

"You'd have to ask the question, have we been truly tested yet?" Farrell said.

"When you think about it, we've played a team that has been relegated from Division 1, we've played two teams in Division 2 and a team that has been relegated from Division 2 to Division 3.

"That's not being disrespectful to any opposition," Farrell added. "But it's the obvious thing and it's been put to us and it's been put to me, has this Dublin team been tested yet?

"I think people need to sort of weigh that or factor that into the discussion at the minute because it could be a very different discussion that's being had after Saturday week."

