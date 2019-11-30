Dessie Farrell odds-on favourite to replace Jim Gavin as Dublin manager

Dessie Farrell is the overwhelming favourite to lead Dublin's bid for a sixth consecutive All-Ireland Senior Football title next season after Jim Gavin stepped down on Saturday.

Gavin called time on his career in the Dublin dugout on Saturday afternoon and brought an end to speculation that had lingered since the historic All-Ireland Final triumph over Kerry.

The early betting in the race to replace him already has a clear favourite with Dessie Farrell backed into 4/9 from 4/7 with BoyleSports on Saturday afternoon. Farrell's name had already been forwarded as a strong candidate should Gavin step aside having steered the Dublin minors and U-21s to All-Ireland titles.

Jason Sherlock and Paul Clarke are the joint second favourites but they are some way behind at 7/1, while Pat Gilroy, Mick Bohan and Declan Darcy are all 10/1 shots.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "The news came as a bit of a shock on Saturday afternoon, but attention has quickly turned to who will lead the bid for six-in-a-row next season. We made Dessie Farrell the 4/7 favourite but that was snapped up within minutes and at 4/9, the early money suggests the job is his to lose."

Next Dublin Senior Football Manager Odds:

4/9 Dessie Farrell

7/1 Jason Sherlock

7/1 Paul Clarke

10/1 Pat Gilroy

10/1 Mick Bohan

10/1 Declan Darcy

20/1 Jim McGuinness

20/1 Tom Gray

20/1 Paul Curran

20/1 Tommy Conroy

33/1 Malachy O’Rourke

33/1 Stephen Cluxton

33/1 Mick Deegan

50/1 Bernard Brogan

50/1 Ciaran Whelan

100/1 Johnny Magee

Online Editors