Dessie Farrell odds-on favourite to replace Jim Gavin as Dublin manager
Dessie Farrell is the overwhelming favourite to lead Dublin's bid for a sixth consecutive All-Ireland Senior Football title next season after Jim Gavin stepped down on Saturday.
Gavin called time on his career in the Dublin dugout on Saturday afternoon and brought an end to speculation that had lingered since the historic All-Ireland Final triumph over Kerry.
The early betting in the race to replace him already has a clear favourite with Dessie Farrell backed into 4/9 from 4/7 with BoyleSports on Saturday afternoon. Farrell's name had already been forwarded as a strong candidate should Gavin step aside having steered the Dublin minors and U-21s to All-Ireland titles.
Jason Sherlock and Paul Clarke are the joint second favourites but they are some way behind at 7/1, while Pat Gilroy, Mick Bohan and Declan Darcy are all 10/1 shots.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "The news came as a bit of a shock on Saturday afternoon, but attention has quickly turned to who will lead the bid for six-in-a-row next season. We made Dessie Farrell the 4/7 favourite but that was snapped up within minutes and at 4/9, the early money suggests the job is his to lose."
Next Dublin Senior Football Manager Odds:
4/9 Dessie Farrell
7/1 Jason Sherlock
7/1 Paul Clarke
10/1 Pat Gilroy
10/1 Mick Bohan
10/1 Declan Darcy
20/1 Jim McGuinness
20/1 Tom Gray
20/1 Paul Curran
20/1 Tommy Conroy
33/1 Malachy O’Rourke
33/1 Stephen Cluxton
33/1 Mick Deegan
50/1 Bernard Brogan
50/1 Ciaran Whelan
100/1 Johnny Magee
