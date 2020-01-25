Dessie Farrell names formidable Dublin team for National League opener against Kerry

Dessie Farrell has named ten players from last September's All-Ireland final replay win as Dublin start their National League campaign with a rematch against Kerry.

Dublin secured a historic five in-a-row against their great rivals., and Farrell is able to a call upon the bulk of that cohort, although a number of key figures are absent from the starting line-up.

Evan Comerford comes in for the injured Stephen Cluxton in goal, while Philly McMahon and Eric Lowndes are new additions to the defence.

Veteran duo Kevin McManamon and Paddy Andrews are named to start in the inside forward line.

For Kerry, Peter Keane calls on 11 of the players who started the replay defeat to Dublin.

Into the side come veteran defender Shane Enright, Tommy Walsh in a new-look midfield partnership with the relocated Adrian Spillane, relative rookie Gavin O'Brien at wing-forward and the 2014 Footballer of the Year, James O'Donoghue, at corner-forward.

The game throws in at 19.15 and is live on RTÉ and eir Sport.

DUBLIN: E Comerford; E Lowndes, D Byrne, P McMahon; J McCarthy, J Small, E Murchan; B Fenton, B Howard; N Scully, P Mannion, C Kilkenny; K McManamon, P Andrews, D Rock.

KERRY: S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, S Enright; P Murphy, G Crowley, B Ó Beaglaoich; T Walsh, A Spillane; G O'Brien, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; J O'Donoghue, D Clifford, P Geaney.

