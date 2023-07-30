Dessie Farrell: ‘It’s all about the players, it always has been. Delighted for each and every one of them’

Dessie Farrell has passed all the praise onto his players after skipper James McCarthy led Dublin back to the All-Ireland summit, creating history along with Stephen Cluxton and Mick Fitzsimons as the first footballers in history to win nine Celtic Crosses.

“It’s definitely a surreal feeling,” said Farrell after Dublin came from three points down to edge out holders Kerry, 1-15 to 1-13, in a titanic Croke Park battle.

“On a personal level, I’m delighted for the players. They are some group of men, none more so than the fella sitting beside me,” he added, sitting alongside McCarthy in the Hogan Stand media auditorium.

“For those lads it’s special. Delighted for the young lads who have come into the group over the last two years. Their first big occasion. It’s great for them and their families.

“Just on the whole, it’s all about the players, it always has been. Delighted for each and every one of them.”

The Dublin boss spoke of his relief but said the overriding emotion was one of “happiness and joy”, adding: “I don’t have to put my body through what the lads do any more.

“The game has gone to a level now where the commitment, the demands being placed on players – for some of them to keep going back to the well as they have done over the years, it’s unquantifiable, it’s indescribable… I’m just delighted for those men.”

He admitted that Paul Geaney’s goal in first half injury time was “a bit of a sucker punch” but he was still “happy enough” with where Dublin were at half-time, trailing 1-4 to 0-6.

“Some of the team defence was brilliant,” he expanded. “We probably weren’t far enough in front [before the goal]. It was that kind of day - difficult for forwards.

“In terms of how we were minimising their attacking effort, really, really happy with that. I just thought in the second half we turned the screw a little bit. Some adjustments with certain things up front.

“I was very happy with the position we were in. It was just a case of throwing everything at it in the second half.”