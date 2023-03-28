Dessie Farrell has postponed Dublin’s future with gamble on influence of the legend that is Stephen Cluxton
Goalkeeper’s return will force everyone to raise their game – including the manager
Conor McKeon
John Leonard is many things.
Latest Gaelic Football
Limerick to host Munster football final as Clare’s request for Ennis is turned down
Conor Glass declares himself fit and raring to go for Ulster semi-final against Monaghan
‘Try and be humble’ – David Clifford’s answer to all the hype surrounding him
‘I thought my time was done’ – Offaly’s Nigel Dunne relishing second chance, give to him by Liam Kearns
David Clifford has no fears of Kerry being ‘undercooked’ for All-Ireland series
Pat Spillane: Gaelic football is a borefest – predictable matches are not what the fans want to see
Tony McEntee: This is an opportunity for Sligo to learn and grow
Kerry maintain their potent mix of a mean defence and free-scoring attack
‘We’re elated. The players have made huge sacrifices and worked very, very hard since poor Liam passed’
Eamonn Sweeney: Cometh the hour, Comer the man for Galway – but they’ll need Shane Walsh to regain his best form in push for Sam
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Latest NewsMore
Jamie Vardy ‘as important as they come’ – Dean Smith
Nicola Sturgeon: I could not have forseen SNP police probe ‘in my worst nightmares’
Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder ‘turn a corner’ after joint I’m A Celeb… trial
Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan hit with additional charge of inciting violence
Ronnie O’Sullivan closes in on a place in World Championship semi-finals
Donald Trump, MAGA and the not so-subtle digs in Joe Biden’s 2024 announcement
Kildare reclaim Leinster U20 football title with dramatic extra-time win over Dublin
Brentford boss Thomas Frank: The gulf between European sides is getting worse
Pep Guardiola ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of City’s big match against Arsenal
Dancing At Lughnasa review – a thoughtful and funny staging of an Irish great