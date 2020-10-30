| 10.6°C Dublin

Dessie Farrell has been thrown in at the deep end

Alan Brogan

It was never going to be easy for Dessie Farrell to take over such a successful side Expand

SPORTSFILE

THERE’S probably no easy way to take over as manager of a five-in-a-row winning team, but, by God, Dessie Farrell has had to do it the hard way.

The late appointment. The shutdown. The big retirements.

Some first-year managers might be unlucky enough to have to think their way through one of those scenarios while also figuring out the nuts and bolts of their new job.

