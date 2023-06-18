Dessie Farrell happy if Dublin must travel for quarter-final as Croke Park can be ‘run of the mill’

Dessie Farrell on the sideline at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan for the match against Sligo

Dessie Farrell was adamant that Dublin would relish another game out of Croke Park, having made safe passage to this year’s All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Dublin were in cruise control in Breffni Park, eventually beating Sligo by 25 points, 3-23 to 0-8, and clinched top spot in Group 3 of the All-Ireland SFC round-robin.

The upshot is they skip next week’s preliminary quarter-final round, although with no venue decided for the last eight fixtures, the possibility of another game outside of Croke Park remains.

Farrell insisted Dublin have benefitted from the three championship games played out of the county this summer.

“For us, we’re delighted to come out of Croke Park,” Farrell stressed. “I know there’s this thing about Dublin in Croke Park, but you saw it there again today…

“There’s a different stimulus for players when you travel, there’s a bit of a connection with the supporters around that. There’s a different buzz. Even in the dressing room and the hotel beforehand.

“We actually do genuinely appreciate getting away because Croke Park is a brilliant pitch and a brilliant stadium, but it can be run of the mill. So that different stimulus, our lads really do like it.

“You saw it in Portlaoise and we saw it here today again.”

Farrell welcomed Eoin Murchan, Ciarán Kilkenny and Jack McCaffrey back from injury yesterday, although Seán Bugler went off late in the game and Cormac Costello was again absent from the panel.

Asked for his views on the new round-robin stage, Farrell said: “I think the jury is probably still out. From my perspective, it’s games. It’s something different. It’s a little bit … there’s that novelty factor for sure. There’s also the curiosity factor in trying to figure it out and understand what the lie of the land is and what you can expect.

“Even hearing the chat in and around the dressing rooms, some of the other games were in the balance and teams were getting turned over. So overall, I think it’s very positive.”