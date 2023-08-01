Dessie Farrell hails long-time ‘sounding board’ Pat Gilroy in his more formal role for Dublin this season

All-Ireland-winning Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has described Pat Gilroy as a “special character” as he reflected on the St Vincent’s man’s contribution to the 2023 success.

Gilroy, whose stewardship of the 2011 All-Ireland success sparked a magical decade, was never officially listed as a member of the management team but was there in a consultative role and acted as the team’s maor uisce, positioning himself on the far sideline throughout championship games.

Farrell has said that Gilroy has always been a confidant through his various management roles and even in recent seasons has been a “sounding board”. But for 2023, Farrell sought to put the arrangement on a more formal footing.

“We soldiered a long time together as players and even when he was the senior manager and I was the minor manager, I would have confided a lot in Pat,” revealed Farrell.

“His time was very precious and he had a big job on his own hands, so he was always very forthcoming and helpful. Even when he stepped away and I was involved with the U-21 teams, I’d always tic-tac with him and he was a great sounding board over the last couple of seasons as well.

“This season, we had a cup of coffee and I just put it to him if he would be in a position to give us a little bit more, and he was able to.

“He’s a special character, so it was great to have him involved.”

Farrell also paid tribute to the coaching team that has been with him consistently over the last four years, Mick Galvin, Darren Daly, Brian O’Reagan and Bryan Cullen, while also acknowledging the addition of Ger Lyons this season – the former Dublin minor manager who has had roles at third level, too.

“They don’t get the credit they deserve, the endless hours they put in. I mentioned it last night, there are people who make huge differences in other people’s lives, and they don’t even know it, and that’s the type of group that those coaches are.”

Farrell, now a five-time All-Ireland-winning football manager (two senior, two U-21 and one minor) with Dublin, admitted there was “great comfort” in having some of their most experienced players back on board but felt the mix in the dressing room was just right.

“I mentioned the young lads before coming in and bringing great energy and enthusiasm, and they sparked life into some of the senior lives and definitely having some of the lads who were away come back helped. There was a great sense of comfort in that as well,” he said.

“The dynamics can be different from one team to another, but that sense of cohesion and sense of brotherhood was great amongst the group. You can overstep the mark and try and contrive or manufacture that into something that isn’t natural or organic, but there was a lovely flow to the season for us.

“We got the timing right and that blend of youth and experience seemed to work as well. That was what Sunday was about, not necessarily about what was to come or who might be there in the future. We didn’t travel that road. It was more about who we have here at the minute and to be grateful for all those individuals.”

That said, the potential for exodus is there, with Dean Rock effectively signalling the end for him, while James McCarthy intimating that it might be a good time to bring down the curtain too.

“There was an understanding that for some, this could be the last dance, so to speak, and we didn’t try to leverage or use that because sometimes that can be inauthentic and you’re trying to create a crutch or a hook that may not necessarily work to your advantage,” said Farrell.

He admitted the euphoria and celebrations differed from his previous All-Ireland success in an empty Croke Park in December 2020 when heavy Covid restrictions applied.

“The time we had after the game back in 2020 was special even though it was very different,” he said.

“It was just players and backroom upstairs in Parnell Park and it was a lovely couple of hours as a tight group.

“But definitely the wives, the partners, the parents, the great friends, brothers and sisters who missed out on sharing that time with the rest of us, they make such an invaluable contribution to all our lives being the support and the bedrock.

“I think, for a lot of Dublin people, there was a sense of something special about Sunday’s victory.

“You can’t really put the finger on what that was. They’re a special group of players and there’s huge affection for them within the city, so it’s probably something to do with that,” said Farrell.