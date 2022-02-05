Dessie Farrell calls on big guns for Dublin's trip to Kerry

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has called on James McCarthy and Con O'Callaghan for tonight's blockbuster Division One League clash with Kerry in Tralee.

The star duo missed Dublin's opening game in Croke Park last Saturday, as Armagh handed Farrell's side a shock five-point defeat. The pressure is on the capital county to turns things around tonight, but the Kingdom will be determined to lay down a marker after last Sunday's underwhelming performance in drawing with Kildare.

Jack O'Connor has selected an all-new midfield pairing to face Dublin, with Jack Barry and Diarmuid O'Connor returning to the team after club duty, and Farrell has similarly called for reinforcements.

Eight-time All-Ireland champion McCarthy has been named at wing back, while three-time All Star O'Callaghan is initially selected at full forward.

The game throws in at 7pm and is live on RTÉ 2.

Dublin: E Comerford; L Gannon, D Byrne, S McMahon; J McCarthy, B Howard, J Small; B Fenton, T Lahiff; S Bugler, C Kilkenny, N Scully; R Basquel, C O'Callaghan, R McGarry.