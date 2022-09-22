Dessie Dolan’s road from All-Star to RTÉ studio to rookie boss

From the moment Jack Cooney stood down as Westmeath senior football manager in late August, Dessie Dolan was among the first names floated as a potential replacement, in tandem with John Keane.

The reasons were obvious: Dolan’s iconic status in the county, his familiarity with the current team having joined Cooney’s management team ahead of the 2022 season, and the enticing prospect of continuity for a squad that was already on a Tailteann Cup ‘high’.

There was also a level of urgency, given that Cooney’s surprise departure for a new full-time role in Croke Park had left Westmeath on the back foot, at a time when several rivals had already filled managerial vacancies.

As it transpired, the initial speculation was on the money and Westmeath GAA chiefs have wasted little enough time – just three-and-a-half weeks – in sourcing a new manager.

Effectively, they have done so by staying in-house: Dolan was last night officially ratified as manager – understood to be on a three-year term. A Westmeath GAA tweet confirming his appointment said his backroom team “will be announced shortly” although it’s taken as read that Keane will be with him as coach.

There are myriad ways of looking at this appointment. The glib reaction of some will be to suggest that Westmeath are merely chasing the 2022 zeitgeist for plundering the Sunday Game studio – albeit Dolan had already vacated his RTÉ punditry after becoming a selector.

There will be some understandable scepticism about Dolan’s relative rookie status, having spent just one year as a senior county selector. The 43-year-old was previously a player-selector when a Garrycastle team managed by his brother Gary and coached by Keane won their last Westmeath SFC title in 2019.

That victory came after a replay against a St Loman’s team then managed by Luke Dempsey. Over two decades ago, back in 2001, Dempsey had led Westmeath to within an ace of reaching an All-Ireland semi-final, stymied by a late equalising goal from Ollie Murphy, and two of his young stars were none other than Dessie Dolan and John Keane.

Welcoming last night’s appointment, their former boss touched on one of the key ingredients they will bring to the dressing-room in TEG Cusack Park. “It’s great that there’s continuity. I think that’s what the players would like, and it (this season) had finished on a high winning the Tailteann Cup. That continuity, you would hope, will blow into next year,” Dempsey told the Irish Independent.

“They’re two great lads, have been there and done that with Westmeath with three All-Stars between the two of them. They were a credit to manage as players, and I’m sure they will expect the same high standards that they had from the players they’re now going to manage.”

As with every such appointment, however, Westmeath’s decision scarcely qualifies as risk-free.

Some might have preferred a more experienced successor to carry on Cooney’s work, especially given that victory in the inaugural Tailteann Cup has brought with it the daunting challenge of a guaranteed place in the new round-robin Sam Maguire next season.

Remember, several months before creating Croke Park history against Cavan last July, the same team’s oscillating spring form had left them stranded in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League … and that’s where they’ll start again in 2023.

Still, surely there is merit not just in the ‘continuity’ argument, but also in the fact that Westmeath are staying closer to home, following on from Cooney who was their first ‘native’ appointment since the early 1990s?

Moreover, here are two bona fide maroon legends: a tenacious corner-back, Keane remains the only Westmeath footballer to win two All-Stars (in 2004 and ’08) while Dolan (also an All-Star in ’04) is widely acclaimed as the county’s greatest ever footballer.

And not just for the prolific edge he provided to the Dempsey-managed All-Ireland U-21 winners of 1999, or the Páidí Ó Sé-led team that made Leinster SFC history in 2004, or the fact that he was Westmeath’s all-time leading championship scorer until John Heslin overtook him during that Tailteann decider.

As often is the case with a marquee player in a county operating outside the elite, Dolan excelled on teams that both flourished and floundered.

He made his national league debut under Brendan Lowry (away to Antrim in November ’98, when he top-scored with 1-6) and made his last championship start under Paul Bealin in June ’14, when Westmeath lost to Cavan in the qualifiers.

He announced his retirement the following day, just a couple of weeks shy of his 35th birthday.

With last night’s ratification, Westmeath now have their man – or men – in stark contrast to a trio of Division 1 counties still without a manager.

The lack of managerial progress in Donegal, Monaghan and Roscommon, where multiple candidates have been touted but nothing concrete has yet transpired, underlines just how difficult it can be to fill roles that, for all the prestige and profile, are often as thankless as they are time-consuming.

Last night’s meeting in Mullingar also confirmed that Joe Fortune will return as Westmeath hurling boss for a second season.