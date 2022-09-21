Dessie Dolan to become new Westmeath football manager on Wednesday night, with John Keane as coach

Dessie Dolan will be confirmed as the next Westmeath football manager tonight.

Westmeath’s standout player from their history-making noughties team will be joined by John Keane – himself a fellow Leinster SFC medallist and All-Star from 2004 – on the management team taking over from Jack Cooney.

Their names will go before a meeting of the Westmeath GAA executive this evening and then, straight afterwards, to a full county board meeting for ratification.

It’s understood that Dolan will be proposed as manager with Keane, Westmeath’s only two-time All-Star, installed as team coach. The duo had joined Cooney’s backroom team for the 2022 season, providing an important level of continuity as Westmeath go chasing promotion from Division 3 of the Allianz Football League and then seek to consolidate their Sam Maguire status.

Several other members of the outgoing backroom team will also remain involved, with another coach/selector expected to be added in due course.

Cooney had led Westmeath to a famous Tailteann Cup triumph last July, in the inaugural staging of the tier-two championship, but then stepped down in late August after four years in the hot seat to take up a new full-time role in Croke Park. His appointment to the position of National Player Development Lead rendered it impossible for the Coralstown/Kinnegad to stay on in charge.

It also left the Lake County playing managerial catch-up, at a time when many rival counties had already filled vacancies for 2023 – but clearly, it helped that two such decorated former players, Garrycastle clubman Dolan and Rosemount native Keane, were already in situ.

Curiously, the new boss will now take on a role that eluded Dessie Dolan Snr, his father, during a lengthy coaching career. In the past, the former Leitrim manager was often linked with managerial vacancies in his native Westmeath but never appointed.

Dolan Jnr’s elevation also amplifies the trend of current or former RTÉ pundits taking the quantum leap from Montrose into inter-county management.

This year alone, four analysts who either worked on The Sunday Game this year or in the recent past - Colm O’Rourke (Meath), Kevin McStay (Mayo), Oisín McConville (Wicklow) and now Dolan – have made the move.

Davy Fitzgerald (Waterford) and Micheál Donoghue (Dublin) have also returned to hurling’s managerial bearpit, having worked with RTÉ during this year’s championship.