Dessie Conneely too hot to handle as Moycullen blow Westport away

First Clonmel Commercials serve notice of intent in Cork, then Moycullen do it in Castlebar.

The club picture has been largely packaged as being a battle between Kilmacud Crokes and Kilcoo, or whoever might dethrone them in Ulster.

But the Galway champions, playing in their first ever senior provincial game – as were Westport in this quarter-final in MacHale Park – look like a team that will easily adapt to this level of football.

They blitzed the Mayo champions in a manner that no one saw coming, especially when Peter Cooke, star of their county final win over Salthill-Knocknacarra just two weeks earlier, cried off with illness beforehand.

Dessie Conneely, the Galway squad member who Pádraic Joyce has repeatedly turned to off the bench, was the undoubted star, landing 10 points from 10 shots, evenly split between frees and play.

He even had a spell on the sideline, 10 minutes, courtesy of a black card on 51 minutes. But by then his work was done and so was Moycullen’s, as they had opened a gap that has to be of some concern in Mayo. Their champions should never succumb like this.

Moycullen’s athleticism as they powered through the middle in droves really was something to behold. From the trio of Kelly brothers, Seán, Paul and Eoin, to Owen Gallagher, their recruit from Antrim, they made incisions that Westport couldn’t plug. They were relentless in their movement.

Their second goal, scored by Michael O’Reilly after an intricate series of passes, exemplified that.

O’Reilly was involved in the foothills of the move and in the middle of it as the ball passed through numerous hands, finishing with Paul and Eoin Kelly. O’Reilly ghosted into the goalmouth to finish from close range for a 2-15 to 1-9 lead on 50 minutes.

A third goal came from Aidan Claffey after more good approach work cut open Westport. This time Neil Walsh delivered the final pass, underlining the gap between them.

​For Conneely, the first goal was the crucial one of the three, however, coming from Dan Cox just before the break.

“It gave us a bit of breathing space to push on and we didn’t come under too much pressure in the second half, we were able to see it out,” he reflected.

“I don’t think we were expecting it to be like that. We were a bit disappointed with our performance in the county final so we wanted to put in one here.”

Conneely had the company of three different markers at different times – including Lee Keegan, who was sent off on two yellows near the end – but the full-forward still delivered a hugely economic performance.

He showed signs of what was to come early on when he popped two of their first three points for a 0-3 to 0-1 lead inside six minutes.

They were hit with a strong counter after that as Brian McDermott surged forward to run on to a popped pass from Kevin Keane, playing on the inside line, and send a rocket of a shot past Andrew Power.

A quick follow-up point from Oisín McLoughlin opened a two-point lead and gave the home side much optimism, but life was slowly but surely sucked out of them after that.

When Conneely scored his third point from play on 12 minutes Keegan went back to mark him, in place of Rory Brickenden, and it brought some curtailment. But others continued to pour through, with Gallagher, Paul Kelly and Neil Walsh doing most damage.

By his own admission, Conneely hadn’t been going well through some of the club campaign.

“It probably hasn’t been going too well in the club championship. I’ve been a bit disappointed with some of the performances,” he conceded.

But here he was illuminating, while he also gave a nod to the performances of the Kelly brothers.

“The three of them, I don’t know what the mother is feeding them at home. The fridge must be empty,” he joked.

“We have good athletes, good runners from deep and to get the mix between running and kicking is key. We got it right today.”

By the break Moycullen were 1-11 to 1-4 ahead. Westport reorganised and Keegan was back outfield for the second half and within minutes forced a great save from Adrian Power. Killian Kilkelly also saw a shot flash narrowly wide.

Don Connellan, the Moycullen manager who has guided them to two Galway titles in the last three years, felt those moments cast a different reflection on the scoreline.

“It could have been a different game, the scoreline probably flattered us a little bit more than what it should, he said.

And Connellan was rich in his praise for his inside forward, adding: “Dessie is just one of these lads that is constantly down at the pitch, he never takes a ball out of his hands. He’s constantly working on his game and you can even see the free-taking element to it now.”

With Cooke probably back next weekend and, beyond that, maybe midfielder James McLoughlin, Moycullen can be big stakeholders.

Westport can still bask in a first Mayo success and they have absentees in the injured Conor McGraynor, Colm Moran, who is tied by a US transfer, and Alan Kennedy, while Eoghan McLaughlin came off the bench after 16 minutes but was forced to retire again with injury, after missing the last six weeks.

Sometimes, though, their manager Martin Connolly observed, you have to bow to a better team.

“It’s hard to claw back seven points,” he said of the interval lead. “Especially against a really good team. We left ourselves with no platform in the second half but having said that, we still had two good goal chances early in the second half and had either of them gone in we might have made more of it.

“But we were all pushing forward trying to get the scores and leaving the house open to a counter.”

Moycullen play Strokestown, champions in Connellan’s home county Roscommon, next weekend but won’t have David Wynne after his straight red card at the end.

Westport’s final tally was 1-12, referee Paddy Neilan confirmed afterwards. The Castlebar scoreboard had it 1-11.

​Scorers – Moycullen: D Conneely 0-10 (5fs); N Walsh 0-4 (2fs); M O’Reilly, D Cox, A Claffey 1-0 each; P Kelly 0-2; O Gallagher, E Kelly 0-1 each. Westport: K Kilkelly 0-7 (5fs); B McDermott 1-0; O McLoughlin 0-2; M Moran, F McDonagh, R Brickenden all 0-1 each.

Moycullen – A Power; C Corcoran, N Mulcahy, M Mougan; D Wynne, E Kelly, S Kelly; P Kelly, T Clarke; G Davoren, N Walsh, M O’Reilly; D Cox, D Conneely, O Gallagher. Subs: C Bohan for Cox (38), A Claffey for Moughan (45), M Lydon for Clarke (57), E Kenny for O’Reilly (58), C Deane for S Kelly (60).

Westport – P O’Malley; R Brickenden, B McDermott, N McManamon; L Shevlin, L Keegan, Paul Lambert; F McDonagh, B O’Malley; C Dawson, O McLoughlin, L Tunney; K Keane, M Moran, K Kilkelly. Subs: E McLaughlin for O’Malley (16), Pat Lambert for Dawson (h-t), S Scott for Shevlin (h-t), F McLoughlin for McManamon (45), R Geraghty for E McLaughlin (52).

Ref – P Neilan (Roscommon)