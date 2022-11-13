Dessie Conneely hits 10 points as Moycullen lay down marker with Connacht quarter-final win over Westport

Dessie Conneely scored 10 points from 10 shots as Moycullen made their mark against Westport in this Connacht quarter-final at MacHale Park in Castlebar.

Despite being off for 10 minutes near the end because of a black card Conneely was in imperious form as the Galway champions punched some impressive credentials in.

Conneely, a Galway squad member, had three different markers, including Lee Keegan who was sent off on two yellows near the end, but the full-forward still delivered a hugely economic performance.

Moycullen were without midfielder Peter Cooke who cried off beforehand but were dominant around the middle where Owen Gallagher and the trio of Kelly brothers, Sean, Eoin and Paul, all played central roles.

They ran in two second half goals as the floodgates opened with Michael O'Reilly and Aidan Claffey on hand to finish from close range after good approach work to cut open Westport, Mayo champions for the first time last month.

Conneely showed signs of what was to come early on when he popped two of their first three points for a 0-3 to 0-1 lead inside six minutes but they were hit with a strong counter after that as Brian McDermott surged forward to run on to a popped pass from Kevin Keane, playing on the inside line, to despatch a rocket of a shot past Andrew Power. A quick follow up point from Oisin McLoughlin opened a two-point lead and gave the home side much optimism but life was slowly but surely sucked out of them after that.

When Conneely scored his third point from play on 12 minutes it triggered the switch of Keegan back to mark him and that brought some curtailment.

But others continued to pour through with Gallagher, Paul Kelly and Neil Walsh doing most damage.

They drew level through that third Conneely score before pushing on impressively to take a four-point lead, Conneely adding a fourth from play from Gallagher's assist that Keegan could do nothing about.

Westport steadied with a point from Killian Kilkelly that may well have been a goal but at the other end Daniel Cox made no mistake from close range when put in by Thomas Clarke and a healthy 1-11 to 1-4 lead at the break was one the vibrant Galway side were never going to relinquish.

Moycullen were dealt a blow hoevere, when defender David Wynne was sent off on a straight red card at the end which could put him out of the semi final against Strokestown next weekend.

Scorers

Moycullen: D Conneely 0-10 (5fs), N Walsh 0-4 (2fs), M O'Reilly, D Cox, A Claffey 1-0 each, P Kelly 0-2, O Gallagher, E Kelly 0-1 each

Westport: K Kilkelly 0-7 (5fs), B McDermott 1-0, O McLoughlin 0-2, M Moran, F McDonagh, R Brickenden all 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Moycullen: A Power; C Corcoran, N Mulcahy, M Mougan; M O'Reilly, E Kelly, S Kelly; P Kelly, T Clarke; G Davoren, N Walsh, M O'Reilly; D Cox, D Conneely, O Gallagher. Subs: C Bohan for Cox (38), A Claffey for Moughan (45), M Lydon for Clarke (57), E Kenny for O'Reilly (58), C Deane for S Kelly (60)

Westport: P O'Malley; R Brickenden, B McDermott, N McManamon; L Shevlin, L Keegan, Paul Lambert; F McDonagh, B O'Malley; C Dawson, O McLoughlin, L Tunney; K Keane, M Moran, K Kilkelly. Subs: E McLaughlin for O'Malley (16), Pat Lambert for Dawson (h-t), S Scott for Shevlin (h-t), F McLoughlin for McManamon (45), R Geraghty for McLaughlin (52)

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon)