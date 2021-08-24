| 18.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Despite Peter Keane’s near-comical downplaying, he knows it’s expected that Kerry must be champions 

Roy Curtis

Peter Keane's has taken the downplaying of fact to another dimension. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Peter Keane's has taken the downplaying of fact to another dimension. Photo: Sportsfile

Peter Keane's has taken the downplaying of fact to another dimension. Photo: Sportsfile

Peter Keane's has taken the downplaying of fact to another dimension. Photo: Sportsfile

Peter Keane continues to resolutely - and, it has to be said, more than a little comically - firefight evident truths, hosing every last available gallon of Kingdom cold water on Kerry’s blazing summer of slaughter.

If the dampening of expectation continues to Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final throw-in, the lakes of Killarney might soon resemble the bone-dry Sahara.

Yet, no gush of quenching Yerra, not even one that drains the entire Blaskets seabed, can extinguish a reality Keane knows all too well. Should his team fail to scratch their seven-year Sam Maguire itch in just over a fortnight, his tribe will regard it as a sporting catastrophe.

More On All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

Most Watched

Privacy