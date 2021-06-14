Despair turns to joy as my cousin Jack McCarron seals win following injury nightmare

One of my worst days, in what has been a torrid 12 months in general, was back last October in our opening club Championship game. As I delivered a straight-forward 20-yard inside pass in, Jack McCarron crumbled to the ground in front of me.

Grabbing his knee in agony, it was a gut-wrenching sight that I have seen far too often over his career. Tears followed, and a distraught family yet again had to rally around a talent that has had more visits to the surgeons table than any 29-year-old should have to endure.

You can, therefore, imagine my reaction, when nine months on, Jack kicked the last-minute winner in Clones yesterday, his seventh of the day, to maintain Monaghan’s incredible Division 1 status intact.

With 65 minutes on the clock in Clones, trailing by five points, a laboured and uninventive Monaghan were facing the drop to Division 2 for the first time since 2014.

But not for the first time on closing day, Monaghan dug deep to carve out a result Seamus McEnaney, who cut a lonely, albeit colourful figure in the stand, will surely cherish.

Yesterday’s closing scenes had many parallels to a day back in 2005 in what was a similarly landmark day in Seamus’ managerial career and when the seeds were arguably sewn for Monaghan’s prolonged upward trajectory. In a final round group game against Longford,

Paul Finlay floated over a last-minute left-footed winner to secure us promotion to Division 1 for the first time in years. Rapturous scenes in the Gerry Arthurs Stand followed, and whilst the numbers were fewer yesterday, the emotion felt was no less.

Since then, Monaghan have forever been labelled with the God-awful term ‘punching above our weight’ regardless of having occupied football’s Division 1 for 10 out of the last 17 seasons.

When the fixtures are being made for the 2022 season, Monaghan will be in the Division 1 hat for a remarkable eighth consecutive season, matched in consistency at this stage only by Dublin and Kerry. When you’re fighting at the same weight for eights seasons in a row, you’re not in the wrong place!

As for the game yesterday, in many ways it was largely forgettable. Galway deserved the win in normal time and were the more incisive throughout. Monaghan showed little sign of the pace and forward adventure shown against Tyrone and Donegal and were too often slow in transition and lateral in their play.

When the euphoria dies down, Seamus and his team will need to have an honest reflection on some of the poor aspects of their performance that must be addressed if Monaghan don’t want to fall flat again in the championship in a manner unbecoming to their Division 1 status.

For starters, Rory Beggan needs to go back to concentrating on doing what he does best when he was winning All-Stars, and not getting in the way as a seventh forward. Conor McManus spent more time yesterday playing in midfield and defence but, as his normal-time equaliser reminded us, there is only one area of the pitch Conor needs to be working his heat map up.

Considering Monaghan’s lack of forward threat yesterday, McEnaney and his management team will have to quickly figure out how can he get the best out of the three Mcs, McCarron, McCarthy and McManus, when they are on the pitch at the same time.

The three standout forwards in Monaghan football over the past 10 years have never been able to play well together collectively. Malachy O’Rourke couldn’t figure it out, and rarely tried, to be honest, with McCarthy and McCarron often having to make way for more industrious teammates. Graft over craft.

If Seamus can figure this conundrum out before Conor retires, Monaghan have a genuine chance to be the best of the rest in 2021, outside Kerry and Dublin, and an Ulster title, at a minimum, should be firmly in their sights.

As expected, the final weekend of this year’s league served up plenty of excitement, and along with Monaghan, households across Offaly, Derry Louth and Kildare would have been cheering on the successes of their respective counties, capping off a good month’s work.

Few houses, however, will rival the excitement and emotion from that of my cousin Jack McCarron’s. I have no doubt his mother, and my aunt and godmother, Patricia, shed a few tears of joy after his heroic winner yesterday, considering there was many a time over the past few months when Jack’s days in a county jersey were genuinely in doubt.

Yesterday certainly put those concerns to bed. Sixteen years after another gifted Monaghan left-footer secured a landmark win for Monaghan, in Clones yesterday his heir apparent did it again. Well done Jack and Monaghan. God knows you deserve it.