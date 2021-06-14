| 15.9°C Dublin

Despair turns to joy as my cousin Jack McCarron seals win following injury nightmare

Dick Clerkin

Jack McCarron of Monaghan is congratulated by his suspended manager Seamus McEnaney. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Jack McCarron of Monaghan is congratulated by his suspended manager Seamus McEnaney. Photo: Sportsfile

One of my worst days, in what has been a torrid 12 months in general, was back last October in our opening club Championship game. As I delivered a straight-forward 20-yard inside pass in, Jack McCarron crumbled to the ground in front of me.

Grabbing his knee in agony, it was a gut-wrenching sight that I have seen far too often over his career. Tears followed, and a distraught family yet again had to rally around a talent that has had more visits to the surgeons table than any 29-year-old should have to endure.

You can, therefore, imagine my reaction, when nine months on, Jack kicked the last-minute winner in Clones yesterday, his seventh of the day, to maintain Monaghan’s incredible Division 1 status intact.

