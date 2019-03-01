'Desecrating the game' - Joe Brolly leads criticism as Under-15 match finishes 0-2 to 0-1

An U15 schools team has been criticised for their tactics during a MacRory Cup game that finished 0-2 to 0-1 today.

Footage on social media shows 15 Abbey CBS players camped in their own half while St Patrick's Maghera (who, according to journalist Cahir O'Kane, racked up a total of 6-32 in their two previous games) keep possession, passing from side to side as they patiently try to break down their opponents.

With Patrick's Maghera happy to keep the ball and Abbey content to sit back until the final 10 minutes when they pushed up to try and rescue the match, the result was a farcical spectacle.

Sunday Independent columnist Joe Brolly, who has been an outspoken pundit against the blanket defence, said that this type of tactic is "desecrating the game".

"@Abbey_CBS desecrating the game today in a Brock Cup (u15) schools game v @StPatsMaghera. Played with all 15 inside the 45 for 50mins. Pushed up in last 10. HT 0-2 to 0-0. FT St Pats 0-2 Abbey 0-1. Stomach churning for all great abbey teams & past players."

While Abbey CBS will argue that they kept the score down to just a single point, they have been criticised for sacrificing the enjoyment of the kids.

Online Editors