In case it slipped your mind while watching the Kerry-Limerick and Dublin-Kildare non-events last Saturday, it’s worth recalling that the GAA voted to remove the provincial championships from the All-Ireland football format last October.

The margin in favour of change at Special Congress was small – 50.6 to 49.4 per cent – but surely a majority is a majority. Not so in the GAA, where it takes 60 per cent to change a rule.

And so, a proposal which would have effectively downgraded the provincials to pre-season tournaments and used the Allianz League as the basis for a new championship structure was discarded.

Quite right too, as it also featured an utterly illogical means of deciding eligibility for the All-Ireland series. The bottom three in Division 1 wouldn’t qualify, while the top three in Division 2 and the winners of Divisions 3 and 4 would.

Despite that obviously anomaly, the plan still received more than 50 per cent support. If it hadn’t been undermined by the flawed method of deciding on All-Ireland eligibility, there’s every chance it would have been backed by over 60 per cent. That’s despite advocating the end of the provincial championships as we know them.

But, in a curious twist, the provincials were back in favour by the time a repackaged proposal came before Congress in February. Not only that, they were even more entrenched than ever, with the eight finalists guaranteed a place in the 16 who will make up the four round-robin groups. The new format will apply from next year.

Now, here’s the bizarre part. Over 50 per cent at Special Congress in October supported the removal of the provincials from the All-Ireland series, but four months later almost 95 per cent of annual Congress voted to lock them even more tightly into a revised format.

That included the GPA, who claimed the original proposal would ‘breathe life into Gaelic football.’ Four months later, they backed a different plan which retained the provincial championships, complete with all their unfairness and mismatches.

Hence, the embarrassments we witnessed in Fitzgerald Stadium and Croke Park last Saturday. Never mind, Clones and, to a lesser degree, Pearse Stadium saved the weekend.

Really? The joyous scenes after Derry’s first Ulster title win in 24 years will be used as evidence by those who believe the provincials are sacrosanct.

So too will the argument that since five counties have won Ulster titles in the last seven years, it would be madness to change the system.

Three counties – Galway, Mayo, Roscommon – have won Connacht titles over the last four seasons, which looks quite healthy, until you check how far Sligo and Leitrim have fallen behind the big three.

Still, at least Connacht remains interesting, albeit among three counties, while Ulster retains its traditional competitiveness. That’s not the case in Leinster and Munster, which have 17 competing counties between them.

Now, if two provinces, which cater for more than half the overall total, are so lopsided that their championships have become no more than training spins for the top two, why should they have the same status in All-Ireland terms as Connacht, which has three genuine contenders, and Ulster which has a lot more?

The reality is that the only sensible solution is to remove the provincials from the All-Ireland format. The alternative is to watch Kerry and Dublin sweep unchallenged through Munster and Leinster respectively.

The argument that their dominance is cyclical doesn’t hold. Cork have fallen so far behind Kerry (2020 upset notwithstanding) that it’s impossible to see them bridge the gap any time soon, while the others have been trapped in the Kingdom’s shadow for decades. In Leinster, 17 titles from 18 championships says it all about Dublin’s grip.

Dublin aren’t the only ones feasting off the rest of the province either. Leinster counties won only 14 of 51 games against opposition from elsewhere in this year’s league.

Ulster and Connacht will argue that they shouldn’t suffer because of the problems in Leinster and Munster, but since all four championships feed into the All-Ireland series, dysfunction anywhere – let alone in two provinces – has to be addressed.

So what did the GAA’s Five-Year Strategic Plan – launched in April – suggest as a possible solution? Zero! After surveying 15,000 interested parties, receiving 150 detailed individual submissions and hearing from 12 focus groups, the high-powered group decided there was nothing specific to be said about the football championship.

It has been the subject of intense debate for several years, including at Special and annual Congresses, but the group tasked with devising strategy for the next five years didn’t even address it. Astonishing.

Dublin won their three Leinster games by an average of almost 17 points, slightly less than Kerry’s average in their two Munster outings. And if the two campaigns were re-run, the same outcomes would apply.

How long more can that level of dysfunction be allowed to distort the All-Ireland championships?

Galway minors should move east

Clare and Laois meet in the final game of the three-county All-Ireland minor hurling round-robin on Saturday to decide who will join Offaly, Tipperary (Leinster and Munster champions) and Galway in the semi-final.

Galway beat both Clare and Laois (Munster and Leinster runners-up) in the round-robin to claim a place in the last four. It looks straightforward enough, but there’s a glaring anomaly.

Clare and Laois had both played five games each by the time Galway had their first outing. The lack of competitive action didn’t hamper Galway but that’s not the point.

It’s ridiculous that two All-Ireland contenders played five times before another hit their first ball. The obvious solution is for Galway to move east, as the seniors and U-21s/20s did, but most Leinster counties remain opposed, fearing that it would seriously reduce their chances of provincial success.

It’s an understandable viewpoint as Galway have a great record at this level, but it has led to a flawed All-Ireland format.

O’Loughlin retires as true Laois great

John O’Loughlin, who retired this week, joined the Laois senior squad at a time when the legacy of the Mick O’Dwyer era was severely depleted.

By 2008 – five years after Laois won the Leinster title for the first time in 57 years – the graph was heading downwards and while there were occasional flickers during O’Loughlin’s 15 seasons in blue and white, he never got to enjoy the successes his talents deserved.

He would have thrived anywhere. Everything about his game was ultra-impressive but because Laois were seldom involved towards the business end of the championship, he got neither the plaudits nor the honours that lesser talents from higher-ranked counties could take for granted.

It’s the story of life for so many like him. Still, it in no way takes away from an excellent career, which saw him play for Laois 167 times.

Where does he stand on the county’s list of greats? In 2020, we placed him at No 9 in our Laois rankings for the previous 50 years.