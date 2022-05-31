| 11.4°C Dublin

Derry’s Ulster win won’t drain provincial swamp caused by dysfunction in Leinster and Munster

Martin Breheny

Conor Doherty of Derry celebrates after his side's win over Donegal. The joyous scenes after the county's first Ulster title win in 24 years will be used as evidence by those who believe the provincials are sacrosanct. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
29 May 2022; Conor Doherty of Derry celebrates after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final between Derry and Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
29 May 2022; Gareth McKinless of Derry celebrates after the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final between Derry and Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Conor Doherty of Derry celebrates after his side's win over Donegal. The joyous scenes after the county's first Ulster title win in 24 years will be used as evidence by those who believe the provincials are sacrosanct. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

In case it slipped your mind while watching the Kerry-Limerick and Dublin-Kildare non-events last Saturday, it’s worth recalling that the GAA voted to remove the provincial championships from the All-Ireland football format last October.

The margin in favour of change at Special Congress was small – 50.6 to 49.4 per cent – but surely a majority is a majority. Not so in the GAA, where it takes 60 per cent to change a rule.

