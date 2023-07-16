Derry’s Shane McGuigan must match exploits of rival David Clifford – but without the Kerry kingpin’s dazzling co-stars

Shane McGuigan and David Clifford are two of the top forwards of the modern age — but they’ve only encountered each once before on the field of play.

You have to go back to the spring of 2016 to the All-Ireland Colleges final in Croke Park. They were the star players with their respective sides, St Patrick’s College, Maghera and St Brendan’s College, Killarney.

McGuigan — who is 14 months older than Clifford hit 1-3, but two late goals from Clifford (who had already scored five points) saw the Kerry side win by seven points.

Clifford and McGuigan haven’t clashed on the field since.

The former is the country’s highest profile Gaelic games player and Kerry’s most prized asset. On the other hand, while few fans outside Ulster would recognise McGuigan, he is arguably more important to this Derry team than Clifford is to Kerry

Until Rory Gallagher took over as Derry boss in 2019, McGuigan’s exploits were focused on club football and hurling with Slaughtneil.

He was a waterboy in the 2015 All-Ireland club final when Slaughtneil lost to Corofin. During the next two seasons he not only established himself as a first-team regular, but emerged as the club’s go-to forward. He helped Slaughtneil win back-to-back Derry and Ulster club titles and featured in the 2017 All-Ireland Club final which they lost to Kerry’s Dr Crokes.

McGuigan’s exploits with Slaughtneil’s hurlers are arguably more spectacular but less publicised. Since joining the senior squad in 2015 he has won eight Derry senior hurling titles on the spin.

​In 2016 Slaughtneil became the first Derry club to win the Ulster hurling title and McGuigan lined out at centre-back in their All-Ireland semi-final loss to eventual winners Cuala.

He also won Ulster titles in 2017, 2019 and 2021 and in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final the Derry champions ran famed Ballyhale Shamrocks to five points.

Whereas Clifford was fast-tracked onto the Kerry senior squad in 2018, which meant he missed the chance to win an All-Ireland under-20 medal, McGuigan’s Derry career was a slow-burning one. He won his first medal with Derry in 2019 when they beat Leitrim in the Division 4 National League final. On the same weekend Clifford featured in the Kerry side that lost to Mayo in the Division 1 decider.

McGuigan is a much more rounded and effective player now than he was when he first came to prominence with St Patrick’s, Maghera and Slaughtneil, according to ex-Derry player and former Kilcoo manager Conleith Gilligan.

“When he came on the scene he was seen as an out-and-out full-forward. It was all about getting the ball into him. He was completely left-sided as well. However, when Gavin Devlin (former Tyrone All-Ireland medal winner and currently coach of Louth) was involved with Slaughtneil he did a lot of work with Shane on his right side. He can now score with both feet and is much more than just a big full-forward. Typically he comes out the field now and can field kick-outs.”

It is no surprise that McGuigan’s growing maturity and influence have coincided with the county’s best run in the Championship for a quarter of a century.

Last year Roscommon and Galway pipped them for promotion to Division 1. Their ace forward was suspended for their second last game in which they were trounced at home by the Tribesmen.

It was a temporary setback, however. McGuigan scored 1-4 as Derry hammered All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the Ulster quarter-final. Wins over Monaghan and Donegal after extra-time secured Derry their first Ulster title since 1998.

“He was back on the line to block the shot from (Michael) Murphy in the dying seconds of extra-time,” says Gilligan.

McGuigan scored 1-7 from play when Derry hammered Clare in the quarter-final before losing to Galway in their semi-final. He was the second highest scorer in the Championship but would have been unhappy that he only managed a point from play against the Tribesmen.

Unquestionably, this campaign has been McGuigan’s best. His performance in extra-time in the Ulster final against Armagh was simply breathtaking.

“When Armagh went two up late in extra-time it looked like there was only going to be one winner,” says Gilligan. “But then McGuigan won a couple of crucial frees.

“The thing about McGuigan is that, like Clifford, when the need is greatest he will deliver. I’ve seen him in games where Slaughtneil and Derry are expected to win he will have a quiet game. But when he is needed he generally steps up.

“He is very grounded but is very ambitious. He was asked recently in a podcast whether he was the best forward in Ulster and he said yes. Most young players tend to talk themselves down, but he took it on.

“If Derry are going to do anything he will have to have the game of his life. Kerry know this and they are going to go all out to try and stop him. If he does it against Kerry — the defending All-Ireland champions on one of the biggest days of the season — he will have truly arrived.

​“In David Clifford Kerry have the best player in the country by a distance — maybe the best player ever. McGuigan is going to have to match anything that Clifford does, and he is well capable of doing that. But the rest of the (Derry) team are going to have to step up as well because we are going to need 20-odd points to win and Shane will probably score half of them.”

This is the dilemma facing the underdogs. Clifford (5-30) and McGuigan (2-46) are their team’s top scorers in the 2023 Championship.

But whereas Seán O’Shea — who shares the free-taking duties with his team captain — has scored 2-30 Derry’s second highest scorer, Paul Cassidy, has managed just 1-12. This gulf in scoring prowess is likely to be Derry’s undoing.

McGUIGAN v CLIFFORD

v Fermanagh 2-5 (1-0 pen, 0-2f)

v Monaghan 0-9 (5f)

v Armagh 0-7 (3f)

v Monaghan 0-9 (6f, 1m)

v Donegal 0-3 (2f)

v Clare 0-9 (4f)

v Cork 0-4 (4f)

Total: 2-46 (1-0 pen, 0-26f, 0-1m)

Percentage of Derry total: 36.6pc

v Tipperary 0-2 (2f)

v Clare 2-6 (4f)

v Mayo 0-8 (3f)

v Cork 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-1f)

v Louth 2-4 (1-0 pen, 0-1m)

v Tyrone 0-5 (3f, 0-1m)

Total: 5-30 (2-0 pen, 0-13f, 0-2m)

Percentage of Kerry’s total: 35.7pc