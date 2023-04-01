Derry’s Operation Transformation galvanised by guileful Rory Gallagher

Derry players celebrate with the Anglo-Celt Cup after their Ulster SFC final success against Donegal in 2022. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle

Five years ago last Saturday, Derry went to Sligo fighting for their Division 3 lives. That day, they leaked three second-half goals, and were condemned to Division 4 for 2019.