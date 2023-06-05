Derry’s goal rush late in day puts valiant Donegal to the sword

Derry 3-14, Donegal 1-15

Derry's Conor Doherty celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the All-Ireland SFC round two clash against Donegal at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Sportsfile

On such a warm day, the last thing any opposition defence wants to see is Conor McCluskey or Gareth McKinless picking up speed and coming at them in the final third.

But that’s how this second-round qualifier group game in Ballybofey broke as Donegal began to flag late on and gaps appeared. Derry were ruthless in their exploitation, with three second-half goals either finished or created by runners from deep.

As much as their defensive ring of steel has put them on the path they are currently on, it is these fast-breaking defenders penetrating at such pace that is taking them to the next level. All three goals felt like carbon copies of one another, with a strong break, an overlap and a clinical finish.

You could see it coming, but it was very difficult to defend against, Donegal players suffering on the backfoot in the way Monaghan had in the Ulster semi-final.

Conor Doherty got in for the first one on 47 minutes, created by a typical McCluskey burst. Substitute Lachlann Murray got the next, teed up by powerful McKinless acceleration on 58 minutes, before Padráig McGrogan, the third member of the half-back line, linked with Niall Loughlin for the coup de grace on 66 minutes, rounding a flagging Caolan McGonagle too easily.

Donegal offered resistance after all three goals, getting the next score each time, which is never a bad sign, especially when you have come through the season they’ve had.

And substitute Rory O’Donnell got a late goal, only their third this season in league and championship, to take the bleak look off the scoreline. As cosmetic as it was, it was still a sign of life.

There’s nearly a Donegal team either injured, travelling, disengaged or retired, so that upheaval, allied to everything else that has gone around them, hasn’t been an easy environment. But Derry had something different in their locker on a day when Brendan McCole restricted Shane McGuigan to one point from play.

“We got a good spread of scores throughout our team, outside Shane McGuigan. There has been a lot documented and written about that. That is very positive,” said Derry manager Ciarán Meenagh.

Goals, Meenagh admitted, were very much on their mind as they sought to pose different questions of their latest opponents.

“Donegal play a slightly different style and we were aware of that. We felt we had the athleticism from deep to hurt them, and so it was, and it worked for us. We did not train this week, but we did quite a bit of work video-wise and talking through different scenarios and ways we could get at Donegal,” Meenagh added.

“To win by five and to have that impact was good. We left a few behind us as well. I don’t know what it was, but I felt we had another three very good goal chances at least.”

The emotion of back-to-back Ulster titles and Rory Gallagher’s permanent departure in the aftermath had to have had some impact before Monaghan last weekend, but here, eight days on, they were in a clearer frame of mind. And in the overall context of the group, with Clare to come in two weeks, it puts them in pole position to progress directly to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

They were disciplined in their defence throughout the first half, Conor Glass and Doherty among those to make effective blocks as Donegal struggled to get shots away.

From six first-half points, just one, from Conor O’Donnell, was kicked from play, and even then, he looked rushed as he struck it.​

Derry opened an 0-8 to 0-4 lead at one stage but the pivotal moment of the first half was a Jason McGee goal chance and rebound on 26 minutes – denied by Odhran Lynch and then Brendan Rogers, who cleared off the line.

Derry had those goal opportunities, too, from Benny Heron and then Paul Cassidy, who had shots thwarted by Shaun Patton. But there was little profligacy in Cassidy’s game otherwise as he landed four points, two fisted after being placed by his goalkeeper Lynch who again roamed effectively here.

Derry took a 0-9 to 0-6 lead in at the break, having played against the wind and with Glass and Rogers stepping it up at midfield, second-half control was theirs. But they found Oisín Gallen, tracked by Chrissy McKaigue, consistently hard to handle, particularly after the break when he brought his tally to nine points, three from play and two back-to-back marks that halved a six-point gap before Murray’s goal put it back out to six, 2-13 to 0-13.

Donegal manager Aidan O’Rourke felt they should have got more from the first half.

“Before their first goal, I thought we were in a very strong position to kick on. I thought we were the team with the energy and we had some good chances,” he said. “The first goal was a sucker punch and we recovered very well and showed character. But once the second and third went in, it was difficult.”

Tracking the Derry runners was tough, he added, especially when they had spilled possession themselves further upfield each time.

“Once you get to that critical part of the championship phase of the game, everybody is fatigued. There is no doubt. And that’s where the ball needs to be protected. So once you are chasing and giving turnovers, it’s very difficult against teams at Derry’s level to close everything off.”

Meenagh is adapting quickly and well to inter-county management, but leadership on the field guides them. He said: “It’s well documented that our players are very bright players, able to coach each other and manage each other on the field.

“When you go out, you’ve an idea of what the opposition are going to do, but you’re not fully aware. The players would have several aspects of a playbook that they look at. When the opposition are doing certain things, we’ll manoeuvre and look at that slightly different.”

The impact of so many games on Derry has yet to be determined. But with every challenge, every scenario, they seem able to find something.

Scorers – Derry: Paul Cassidy 0-4; C Doherty, P McGrogan, L Murray 1-0 each; S McGuigan 0-3 (2fs); C McFaul, B Rogers 0-2 each; N Toner (f), B Heron, C Glass 0-1 each. Donegal: O Gallen 0-9 (4f, 2m); R O’Donnell 1-0; C Thompson (1f), C O’Donnell 0-2 each; S Patton (’45), P McBrearty (f) 0-1 each.

Derry – O Lynch 8; E McEvoy 7, C McKaigue 6, C McCluskey 7; C Doherty 8, G McKinless 8, P McGrogan 7; C Glass 7, B Rogers 8; C McFaul 7, Paul Cassidy 8, E Doherty 7; B Heron 6, S McGuigan 6, N Toner 5. Subs: N Loughlin 7 for Toner (46), Pádraig Cassidy 6 for Heron (53) L Murray 7 for McFaul (56), D Cassidy for McEvoy (65), S Downey for McKaigue (70). Temp: N Loughlin for Heron (31-35), Pádraig Cassidy for Glass (46-51)

Donegal – S Patton 7; M Curran 6, B Cole 8, C Ward 5; C McColgan 7, E Bán Gallagher 7, O Doherty 6; C McGonagle 6, J McGee 7; C Thompson 7, H McFadden 6, D O Baoill 5; J Brennan 5, O Gallen 9, C O’Donnell 7. Subs: L McGlynn 5 for Brennan (52), P McBrearty 6 for O Baoill (56), R O’Donnell 7 for McGee (58), S McMenamin for Doherty (61), J McKelvey for Ward (68)

Ref – B Cawley (Kildare)