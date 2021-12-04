Derrygonnelly outlast Dromore in extra-time thriller to advance to Ulster semi-final

Ryan Jones of Derrygonnelly Harps celebrates after the win over Dromore. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Derrygonnelly’s battling qualities and provincial experience carried them through an extra-time thriller at Carrickmore, where they survived to book a semi-final place in the Ulster Club SFC.

Conall Jones shot a stoppage-time equaliser, and his long range place-kicking expertise was crucial in firing their challenge down the additional stretch.

And they had to play the final 20 minutes of normal time with 14 men after centre back Declan Cassidy picked up a second booking.

Dromore suffered a blow with the injury loss on 23 minutes of top scorer Emmet McNabb, who had kicked three of their four points, and they failed to add to that tally for the remainder of the half, as the Erne men pushed on with points from Garvan Jones, Declan Cassidy and Conall Jones to lead by 0-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

Despite Cassidy’s dismissal, they stuck close to the home side, regaining the lead through Gary McKenna after Eoin McCusker had nudged the St Dympna’s ahead.

Andrew McGrath shot the Tyrone men back in front in the 61st minute, but another long range free from Jones tied it up at 0-10 each.

Jones continued to hit the target from distance in extra-time, giving his side a four-point lead before his afternoon was ended by a second yellow card.

Dromore also lost Colm O’Neill to a double booking, and it was the Fermanagh champions who held their nerve to press for home with a Gavin McGovern point, sealing the win before a Stephen McGullion goal right at the death.

Derrygonnelly scorers: Stephen McGullion 1-0, C Jones 0-6 (5f), G McKenna 0-4 (1f), R Jones 0-2, Shane McGullion, G McGovern, D Cassidy, G Jones 0-1 each.

Dromore scorers: E McNabb 0-3 (2f), R McNabb jnr, E McCusker (1f), P Teague (1f) 0-2 each, C O’Neill, R McCusker, A McGrath, C Goodwin 0-1 each.

Dromore: M McGale; C O’Hara, P Teague, C O’Neill; P McHugh, R McCusker, N McCarron; O Rafferty, N Sludden; S McNabb, R McNabb, R McNabb; E McNabb, T Sludden, E McCusker.

Subs: C Slevin for E McNabb (24), A McGrath for T Sludden (39), C McCoy for Rafferty (41), C Goodwin for McHugh (48), C MacRory for McCusker (59), T McCarron for Slevin (69)

Derrygonnelly: J McGurn; A Jones, T Daly, M Jones; O Smyth, D Cassidy, A McKenna; S McGullion, R Jones; E McHugh, G Jones, L Jones, S McGullion, C Jones, G McKenna.

Subs: R McGovern for A McKenna (43), C Burns for L Jones (51), G McGovern for G Jones (56), N Maguire (61), L Jones for Smyth (66), S Gilroy for Shane McGullion (74), G Jones for G McKenna (76)

Referee: M McNally (Dromore).