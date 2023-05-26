Derry v Monaghan: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

The group stage of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship continues this weekend with Derry and Monaghan facing off in their first game in Group 4. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Celtic Park in Derry with a 7.00pm throw-in on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Monaghan boss Vinny Corey has made some huge selection calls – none bigger than the omission of veteran talisman Conor McManus and the dramatic recall of Ryan McAnespie.

MONAGHAN – R Beggan; R O’Toole, K Duffy, R Wylie; K O’Connell, C Boyle, C McCarthy; K Gallagher, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, D Ward; J McCarron, G Mohan, R McAnespie.

DERRY – O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is not being shown on terrestrial tv but is being streamed on GAAGO.

Group 4 started last weekend with a Donegal win over Clare. We’ve a report here along with a report from Derry and Monaghan’s Ulster Championship clash from earlier this season.

What are the odds?

Derry are favourites at 1/4 with Monaghan 7/2 and the draw is 10/1.

What are the coaches saying?

We’ll bring you fresh quotes from Ciaran Meenagh and Vinnie Corey on independent.ie when they face the press later in the week.