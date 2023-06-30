Derry v Cork: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Sean Meehan of Cork in action against Shane McGuigan of Derry. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The knock-out stage of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship continues this weekend with Derry and Cork facing off in a quarter-final. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 1.45pm throw-in on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown RTE 2 and will be streamed on the RTE Player.

What are the odds?

Derry are favourites at 4/11 with Cork 11/4 and the draw after 70 minutes is 15/2.