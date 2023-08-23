Derry star Brendan Rogers hoping Ciaran Meenagh stays on as manager in 2024

Brendan Rogers remains in the dark over whether Ciaran Meenagh will remain on as Derry football manager next season.

But the midfield powerhouse stressed that he wants Meenagh to stay on “big time” to facilitate Derry’s quest to push on from their agonising All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry last month.

The Tyrone native was already part of Rory Gallagher’s management team and duly stepped into the breach following the latter’s controversial mid-season departure.

Not alone did Meenagh steady the ship by completing a successful defence of their Ulster title, he then brought them tantalisingly close to reaching a first All-Ireland final in three decades.

Rogers anticipates that Meenagh will remain at the helm in 2024 - but he’s happy to let him and the Derry county board work it out.

“There's absolutely nothing confirmed. At this point, it's not even a full rumour about what's happening,” he said, speaking in Dublin today after receiving his PwC GAA/GPA player of the month for July in football.

“It has kind of been left for the meantime. From the players’ perspective, the county board have been very good in how they've gone about things the last number of years. We're happy enough to wait and just go with whatever happens in the background between Ciaran and the county board.

“Most assumptions would be that those guys are there for next year. Until such time as we are told otherwise, that has to be the approach.

“I can't imagine it will be out of the woodwork for too long. Usually these things get wrapped up fairly soon. But nothing concrete at the minute.”

Rogers praised Meenagh’s impact since first taking over on an interim basis last May.

“You could say things have been going relatively well so far. That consistency has been an important factor for us. I don't think anyone would be against having Ciaran about for another one,” the Slaughtneil clubman remarked.

“But that's not my decision. I don't want to put pressure on anybody to take on something.

“Ciaran has been about for five years now. It takes a lot of time out of your family and life and things like that. He has another career outside of the GAA, so I wouldn't blame him if he wanted a break from seeing our mugs for a while too.”